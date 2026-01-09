Javelin Sciences Adds the World’s First Topical KLOW80 Peptide Formula to Research Offerings

BURTON, MI, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Javelin Sciences , a CLIA-certified biotechnology leader in advanced diagnostics and custom peptide engineering, today unveiled the world’s first topical formulation of the KLOW80 peptide blend, now available exclusively to qualified physicians and researchers for laboratory and investigative use.The innovative KLOW80 Topical Formula combines four extensively studied regenerative peptides—GHK-Cu (copper tripeptide-1), BPC-157, TB-500 (Thymosin Beta-4 fragment), and KPV—in a stable, transdermal delivery system designed for non-invasive application in controlled research settings. This marks the first time this synergistic multi-peptide blend, widely researched for its potential in tissue repair, inflammation modulation, collagen synthesis, and wound healing, has been adapted into a topical format suitable for dermal and localized studies.Traditional research with KLOW80 has relied on injectable or systemic administration, limiting investigations into direct topical effects on skin, epithelial tissues, and localized injury models. Javelin Sciences’ breakthrough formulation overcomes these barriers with enhanced bioavailability, precise dosing, and a non-greasy, research-grade vehicle optimized for stability.“This topical KLOW80 represents a significant advancement for regenerative peptide research,” said Alan Morrison, Founder and CEO of Javelin Sciences. “By enabling targeted, non-systemic delivery, researchers and physicians can now explore localized mechanisms of action—such as accelerated wound closure, reduced scarring, improved skin barrier function, and anti-inflammatory responses—in ways previously unavailable. We’re proud to pioneer this format while maintaining the highest standards of purity and scientific rigor.”Key features of the KLOW80 Topical Formula include:Synergistic blend of GHK-Cu (primary component), BPC-157, TB-500, and KPV at research-optimized concentrationsPharmaceutical-grade transdermal base for controlled absorption studiesStringent third-party testing for purity, potency, and stabilityAvailable in metered-dose packaging for reproducible experimental applicationThe product is strictly for research use only and is restricted to licensed physicians, academic institutions, and qualified research facilities. It is not intended for human cosmetic or therapeutic application.This launch builds on Javelin Sciences’ recent milestone as the first U.S. lab to offer direct SARS-CoV-2 spike protein testing and reinforces the company’s commitment to innovative, peer-reviewed tools for clinical and defense research.For ordering information or qualification inquiries, visit www.javelinsciences.com or contact info@javelinsciences.com.About Javelin SciencesJavelin Sciences specializes in precision peptide engineering, advanced diagnostic testing, and secure biotech consulting for clinical, research, and defense partners. All products and services adhere to strict quality and regulatory standards.

