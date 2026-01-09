Secretary Noem Announces Success in Operation Salvo in New York City Following Shooting of CBP Officer

Operation Salvo was launched in the wake of the July 19th shooting of an off-duty Supervisory Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer in New York City by criminal illegal alien gang members

WASHINGTON – The United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem on Wednesday announced an update on Operation Salvo, an immigration enforcement operation launched in response to the shooting of an off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer by two criminal illegal alien gang members.

“Operation Salvo is just the beginning of a broader and a much more sustained effort to go after not only transnational criminal organizations and networks, but also illegal criminal aliens throughout the country,” said Secretary Noem. “The Trump Administration is using every single tool that we have to protect the American people. We are warning anyone if you think you can harm an individual, a citizen of the United States, or a law enforcement officer, we will find you and bring you to justice. If you lay a finger on one of our officers, we will catch you. We will prosecute you and you will feel the full extent of the law.”

Operation Salvo has already resulted in the arrests of 54 people with more to come. Those arrested are from violent transnational gangs, including members of the Trinitarios, who, in addition to the July shooting of the off-duty CBP officer, are responsible for: weapons trafficking, human smuggling, narcotics distribution, armed robberies, and previous violent attacks across New York City. Roughly 60% of those arrested in Operation Salvo have been removed from the country so far.

In the July attack responsible for this operation, two criminal illegal aliens attacked an off-duty CBP officer and his girlfriend as they walked through a park. The officer bravely fought back and defended himself and his girlfriend, but not before being shot in the face and his right forearm by one of the attackers.

Both criminal illegal aliens behind the attack were from the Dominican Republic, were members of the notorious Trinitarios gang, and were let into the country by President Joe Biden. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the New York Police Department worked to arrest both the gunman and his accomplice. Secretary Noem met with the officer — who wishes to remain unnamed — prior to today’s press conference.

Miguel Mora Nunez, the shooter, is a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic whose criminal history includes prior charges for assault, contempt, and robbery. He currently faces charges of attempted murder, assault, attempted robbery, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful transport of firearms.

Cristhian Aybar Berroa, the driver, is a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic whose criminal history includes prior charges for reckless endangerment, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless driving, and driving without a license. He currently faces charges of robbery, assault, attempted robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful transport of firearms.

CBP New York named Operation Salvo to serve a dual purpose. First, the officer shot that night received salvation and survived that heinous attack, his life spared. In response, CBP New York crafted a plan to unleash a “salvo of justice” upon those who seek to harm our community.

Operation Salvo combines the resources of the CBP, HSI, and ERO. The New York City Police Department and federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York (SDNY), and the New York County District Attorney’s Office are also valued partners in this effort.

Other arrests as a result of Operation Salvo include:

Francisco Fabelo, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, whose criminal history includes assault with intent to cause serious physical injury (2nd degree), robbery with physical injury displaying firearm (2nd degree), robbery, forcible theft armed with a deadly weapon (1st degree), criminal possession of a weapon (2nd degree), criminal possession of stolen property (5th degree), criminal trespass (2nd degree), criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (3rd degree), criminal use of a firearm to commit a class B felony (1st degree), menacing with weapon (2nd degree), and intent to obtain transportation without paying.

Cristian Javier, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, whose criminal history includes act in manner to injure a child less than 17, assault in the 3rd degree, attempted assault in the 3rd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, criminal facilitation in the 4th degree, and criminal mischief.

Vladimir de Jesus Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, whose criminal history includes felony grand larceny, felony assault in the 2nd degree, felony attempted assault in the 2nd degree, assault in the 3rd degree, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, menacing in the 3rd degree, and harassment in the 2nd degree.

Brandol Fernandez Encarnacion, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, whose criminal history includes robbery (2nd degree), robbery (3rd degree), robbery cause physical injury (2nd degree), grand larceny (4th degree), and criminal sale of a controlled substance (3rd degree).

Jorge Medina-Pacheco, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, whose criminal history includes criminal possession of a weapon - 4th degree, assault with intent to cause physical injury - 3rd degree, and harassment - 2nd degree.

