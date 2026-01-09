2026 Marks the 30th Anniversary of Xenna Corporation, a Woman Owned Innovator in Personal Care

NONYX Nail Gel for Fungus Damaged Nailsscolored, thick, lifted or brittle nails, including nails damage by fungus. Xenna's CalmScalp Serum for Irritated Scalp and Hairline Before and after images of toenail treated with NONYX Nail Gel

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xenna Corporation, a woman-owned business founded in 1996 by Carol J. Buck, MIA, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Since its inception, Xenna has focused on filling unmet needs in personal care with science-driven, consumer-friendly solutions—an approach that has shaped three decades of national retail presence and loyal customer support.Xenna’s flagship product, NONYXNail Gel, has been a cornerstone of the brand’s success. First introduced online and in catalogs in the early 2000s, NONYX expanded into major chain drug and mass retailers—including Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens—as well as leading distributors such as Cardinal Health, McKesson, and Cencora, where it has been carried for the past 15 to 20 years. Throughout this time, NONYX has consistently remained a top seller in the footcare and fungal nail category, according to both IRI and Nielsen data.NONYX’s longevity in the marketplace is rooted in its novel, science-based mechanism of action. Unlike most other treatments, NONYX is formulated to remove keratin debris, the unsightly, yellow brown buildup where nail fungus feeds and resides. NONYX gel’s gentle, exfoliating action breaks down this debris over time, allowing the nail’s natural clarity to reappear.Consumers have long praised NONYX for its effectiveness and ease of use. One reviewer shared, “…, NONYX … actually made my nails look normal again.” Another wrote, “Simple to apply,…and it really works—my toenails haven’t looked this good in years.” These testimonials echo the results of clinical testing, which demonstrated NONYX’s ability to significantly improve nail appearance with consistent daily use.NONYX is also known for its safety profile. The gel is non-medicated, free of parabens and preservatives, and suitable for long-term use. Application is straightforward: Users simply apply the gel to affected nails twice daily. This combination of safety, simplicity, and proven results has made NONYX a trusted choice for millions seeking a non drug solution for discolored, thickened, or fungus-damaged nails. NONYX Nail Gel is also HSA and FSA eligible.Building on its commitment to unmet needs, Xenna recently expanded into scalp care with the launch of CalmScalp , a clean, naturally inspired serum designed for dry, itchy, irritated scalp. Sold on Amazon.com, CalmScalp reflects Xenna’s continued focus on gentle, effective, consumer-centered formulations.As Xenna enters its fourth decade, founder Carol J. Buck reflects on the company’s mission: “From the beginning, our goal has been to offer thoughtful solutions that genuinely help people. Thirty years later, that purpose still guides every product we create.”With a legacy of innovation and a loyal customer base, Xenna Corporation looks ahead to the next 30 years with the same clarity and commitment that defined its first.

