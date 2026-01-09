GSSG Solar, LLC and Voltaiyo KK Announce Financial Close for 104 MW Jupiter Portfolio

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSSG Solar, LLC and Voltaiyo KK announced the successful re-financing of a 104 MW portfolio of FIT solar assets with leading project finance bank SBI Shinsei Bank. The portfolio, referred to as the “Jupiter Portfolio”, consists of eight operating projects located across four different EPCOs in Honshu and Kyushu, Japan.“This refinancing is an important milestone for this unique partnership rooted in aligned interests and approaches to investments in Japan’s electric sector decarbonization between GSSG Solar and our partner Voltaiyo,” said Tomakin Archambault, CEO of GSSG Solar. “We are grateful to the Voltaiyo team for the partnership and their commitment to optimizing the technical performance of these vintage Feed-in-Tariff assets, the long-standing trust and relationship with SBI Shinsei Bank for over a decade, and for the many local prefectures who host these clean energy assets.” This successful close marks the sixth time GSSG Solar has acted as sponsor for an SBI Shinsei Bank loan.“The refinancing of the Jupiter Portfolio comes at an important time in the growth of Voltaiyo, which recently re-branded as a stand-alone company under the Obton umbrella and entered into a capital relationship with ICG, one of the world’s largest real asset investors,” added Mikkel Berthelsen, Voltaiyo’s CEO. “It is a testament to the origination capabilities of the Voltaiyo team as well as the deep capital relationships it has built internationally, including with both GSSG Solar and ICG. We look forward to continuing to improve the performance of this unique portfolio of assets and the long-term relationship it will create with our newest banking partner, SBI Shinsei Bank.”About GSSG Solar, LLC:GSSG Solar is an Asia-focused real assets investor founded in 2013 that targets solar and battery storage investments. Based in Denver, Colorado, GSSG Solar opened its Tokyo office in 2014 and manages capital across a series of funds backed by US Limited Partners in addition to their most recent vehicle, GSSG Chikuden, LLC, which is a Joint Venture focused on Japanese BESS investments with leading US-based real assets investor Vision Ridge Partners.About Voltaiyo:Voltaiyo is an active player in the Japanese solar market where it acquires brownfield and greenfield solar assets with strong potential for asset optimization. The Company owns and operates a portfolio of more than 500MW, with a five-year target of over 1,000MW of installed solar capacity through M&A and own development, and a substantial pipeline of assets under development.

