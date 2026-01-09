Scan Here to start!

The DeLong Co. Partners with Boa Safra Ag to Help Agricultural Landowners Reduce Tax Burden Through Section 180 Program

CLINTON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DeLong Company is proud to announce a new partnership with Boa Safra Ag, bringing the Section 180 Legacy Nutrient Deductions™ program to farmers, ranchers, and agricultural landowners across the region.This IRS-supported program allows qualifying landowners to deduct the value of existing soil nutrients, including phosphorus (P), potassium (K), and micronutrients, present in the soil at the time land was purchased or inherited. The deduction can significantly reduce taxable income without requiring changes to current farming practices or additional capital investment.“This program gives producers a legitimate, IRS compliant way to recognize that value and keep more of what they earn.” said Matt Woods, The DeLong Co.The program is available to owners of farmland, ranch ground, and, in some cases, timberland. Landowners who are actively farming or ranching may qualify under IRS Section 180, while other tax sections may apply to landowners who report agricultural income but do not operate the land themselves. In many cases, deductions can equal 10–15% of the land’s market value, with the option to take the full deduction in one year or amortize it over time.Boa Safra Ag manages the technical analysis, soil documentation, and reporting required for the deduction and provides CPA-ready documentation to support filing. Inherited land may qualify again for the next generation, while gifted land does not qualify under current IRS rules.“We’re excited to work with The DeLong Company to make this opportunity accessible to more producers,” said Jordan Kull, Boa Safra Ag “Our goal is to simplify the process and help landowners fully utilize the tax benefits already available to them.”Agricultural landowners interested in learning more or checking eligibility can visit:Referral Code: TDCI8U9

