Beyond Juicery + Eatery celebrates grand opening of second Naples, FL location at The Pavilion

Bringing fresh smoothies, wraps and grain bowls to the Vanderbilt Beach corridor with a festive community celebration

Our Pavilion location allows us to serve more of the community with the same focus on freshness, flavor and hospitality that guests have come to expect.” — Owner-Operator Steve LaFontaine

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Juicery + Eatery will celebrate the grand opening of its second Naples location with a community event Saturday, Jan. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in The Pavilion shopping center, 853 Vanderbilt Beach Road.The grand opening marks a key step in Beyond Juicery + Eatery’s Southwest Florida expansion, bringing its fresh, fast-casual menu of smoothies, wraps, grain bowls and juices to the Vanderbilt Beach Road corridor. The Pavilion location builds on the success of the brand’s Naples Plaza restaurant, which opened in early 2024 across from Coastland Center Mall.Guests attending the celebration will enjoy a variety of giveaways and on-site activities. The first 300 guests will receive a free classic smoothie during the event window, while the first 100 guests will receive Beyond Juicery + Eatery signature swag. The first 25 guests will have the opportunity to enter to win free smoothies for a year. New Beyond Rewards members will also receive a free smoothie after their first purchase. Additional event highlights include a prize wheel, a swag tent and live music by DJ Pat Pat.“We are pleased to expand our footprint here in Naples,” said owner-operator Steve LaFontaine. “Our Pavilion location allows us to serve more of the community with the same focus on freshness, flavor and hospitality that guests have come to expect.”Located just minutes from Vanderbilt Beach, the Pavilion restaurant is in a high-traffic lifestyle hub west of Mercato, surrounded by gyms, restaurants and salons. The site is also near Pelican Bay and Pelican Marsh Golf Club and less than a quarter-mile from The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, and The Ritz-Carlton Residences.“We’re excited to welcome the community to celebrate with us,” said general manager Austin Parvin. “This location is a great fit for the area, and the grand opening is a chance for guests to experience what Beyond is all about.”Beyond Juicery + Eatery offers dine-in, takeout and online ordering, with a menu centered on clean ingredients and customizable options. Both Naples locations carry the brand’s full signature menu.For more information, visit beyondjuiceryeatery.com or call 239-374-2634.About Beyond Juicery + EateryFounded in 2005 in Birmingham, Michigan, Beyond Juicery + Eatery is a fast-casual concept committed to fresh, functional and flavorful dining. Established by Mijo Alanis and Pam Vivio, the brand emerged in response to a growing demand for healthier food options, offering smoothies, juices, wraps and salads made to order. With a strong emphasis on guest experience, menu innovation and wellness-driven offerings, Beyond Juicery + Eatery began franchising in 2018 and now operates nearly 50 locations, with additional restaurants in development across Michigan, Ohio, Florida and Georgia. The brand has been recognized by QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List, Entrepreneur’s Top New & Emerging Franchises and Inc. 500, ranking among the top-performing QSR concepts. For more information, visit beyondjuiceryeatery.com, or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

