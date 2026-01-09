AVC Launches Kidemia, a New EdTech Initiative Redefining How Children Discover How They Learn Best

Ruth Zubairu and others at Kidemia launch

Kidemia, an EdTech platform, is designed to help children discover how they learn best while building confidence, curiosity, and real-world skills.

Our goal is to raise children who are not just book smart, but confident and adaptable. Kidemia is about early discovery, helping children understand themselves early enough to grow intentionally.” — Shehu Zubairu

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adoza Visibility Company (AVC), a growth and innovation company focused on building future-ready brands and communities, has officially launched Kidemia, a new EdTech initiative designed to help children in transition classes discover how they learn best while building confidence, curiosity, and real-world skills.Kidemia made its first public appearance on December 26, 2025, at the A’s Event Annual Christmas Family Hangout, a widely attended end-of-year family celebration that brought together parents, children, educators, and community leaders. The event marked a significant milestone for AVC as it expands into the education and child development space.Kidemia was founded by Shehu Zubairu and Ruth Zubairu, whose interest in education was sparked by personal experiences as parents, educators, and builders of digital solutions.According to the founders, the idea for Kidemia emerged from repeated conversations with parents who were concerned about their children’s confidence, learning styles, and preparedness for the next phase of school, beyond grades and test scores.“We kept seeing a gap,” said Ruth Zubairu, Co-Founder of Kidemia and Founder of AVC.“Parents want to help their children succeed, but many don’t truly understand how their child learns or what their natural strengths are. Kidemia was born to bridge that gap — to give children language for who they are and give parents clarity on how to support them.”Shehu Zubairu, Co-Founder, added:“Our goal is to raise children who are not just academically sound, but self-aware, confident, and adaptable. Kidemia is about early discovery, helping children understand themselves early enough to grow intentionally.”At the Christmas Family Hangout, Kidemia introduced its Smart Personality Quiz , an interactive assessment designed to help children identify their dominant learning and intelligence strengths.Children eagerly participated in the quiz, approaching the Kidemia booth with excitement and curiosity. Laughter, focus, and friendly competition filled the space as participants discovered their Smart Personality profiles — including PeopleSmart, TechSmart, CreativeSmart, and NatureSmart.For many children, the experience reframed learning as something enjoyable and affirming, rather than stressful or intimidating.Beyond the excitement among children, parents engaged deeply with the Kidemia team, asking questions and reflecting on their children’s results. Several parents expressed surprise when quiz outcomes differed from how their children currently present at home or in school.One notable case involved a child who scored PeopleSmart despite being naturally shy.Addressing these moments, Ruth Zubairu explained a core principle behind Kidemia:“A child’s current behaviour does not always reflect their core personality or potential.”Parents were guided to understand that Smart Personality results reveal latent strengths — abilities that may not yet be fully expressed due to environment, confidence levels, or limited exposure. With the right encouragement, training, and opportunities, these strengths can emerge and flourish over time.This perspective resonated strongly with parents, many of whom described it as a refreshing shift from traditional academic labels and comparison-based learning.Kidemia’s debut sparked meaningful conversations around learning, identity, and child development. Rather than focusing solely on grades or short-term performance, the platform emphasizes long-term growth, confidence-building, and personalised learning pathways.Parents particularly appreciated Kidemia’s holistic approach, which aligns academic readiness with emotional, social, creative, and cognitive development — especially important for children navigating upper primary and early secondary school transitions.The launch of Kidemia represents a strategic expansion for AVC into education and youth development, reinforcing the company’s commitment to building solutions that create lasting societal impact. The strong response from both children and parents at the event affirmed the relevance and timeliness of Kidemia’s mission in today’s evolving educational landscape.As Kidemia continues to grow, the platform plans to expand its digital offerings, school partnerships, and community-based learning experiences, all focused on helping children discover who they are, how they learn, and what they can become.Kidemia is an EdTech learning transition platform designed for children in upper primary and early secondary classes. Through interactive assessments, gamified learning experiences, and personalised insights, Kidemia helps children build academic strength, confidence, and self-awareness, while equipping parents with meaningful learning analytics and guidance.About Adoza Visibility Company (AVC)Adoza Visibility Company (AVC) is a growth and innovation company focused on building future-ready brands, platforms, and communities across media, education, and digital products.

