D Pet Care LLC Announces Expansion of Professional Pet Sitting Services in Dubai

D Pet Care LLC expands licensed pet sitting and dog walking services across Dubai, offering safe and personalized care for pets.

Our services are designed to support both pets and owners through reliable, in-home care.”
— Founder, D Pet Care LLC

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D Pet Care LLC has announced the expansion of its professional in-home pet sitting and dog walking services across Dubai. The company provides a reliable pet sitting service for dogs and cats, allowing pets to remain in their homes while owners are at work or traveling.

As demand for dependable pet care solutions grows, D Pet Care offers an alternative to traditional boarding by focusing on individualized attention and familiar surroundings. Services include daily visits, dog walking, overnight stays, and live-in care.

Each care plan is tailored to the pet’s needs, ensuring consistent routines and reduced stress. Pet owners receive regular updates, including photos and videos, to stay informed about their pet’s wellbeing.

D Pet Care currently operates in key residential areas throughout Dubai and plans to expand further to meet increasing demand.

More information is available at https://dpetcare.ae/.

