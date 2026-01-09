How Law Schools Fared on California's July 2025 Bar Exam

(Subscription required) Cohorts of graduates from six law schools recorded 100% pass rates on California’s July 2025 bar exam, a reflection of the overall bump in success on the summer test and continued dominance by alumni of American Bar Association-approved institutions.

