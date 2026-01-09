S.F. Drug Court was once meant for minor crimes. Now, people accused of violent offenses are getting in

San Francisco is sending a growing number of criminal defendants into treatment through Drug Court, allowing them a chance to avoid trials and potential convictions while addressing substance-use disorders that can motivate criminal behavior.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.