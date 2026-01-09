Court says Amazon Flex drivers exempt from federal arbitration law

(Subscription required) A California appeals court ruled Amazon Flex last-mile drivers are transportation workers under federal law, exempting them from mandatory arbitration and strengthening wage law protections for gig delivery drivers statewide.

