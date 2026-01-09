Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,079 in the last 365 days.

Five states sue over Trump freezing $10 billion in childcare, family assistance funds

California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday said it had restricted their access to the funds pending further review.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five states sue over Trump freezing $10 billion in childcare, family assistance funds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.