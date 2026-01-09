Colorado Recognized for National Climate Leadership, Receiving A-List Top-Status in Environmental Reporting and Data Transparency for the Second Year in a Row

DENVER - For the second year in a row, Colorado has received top marks for its environmental reporting and data transparency from CDP, a global non-profit running the world’s only independent environmental disclosure system. Colorado was one of only two states to receive this prestigious “A-list” designation out of 91 states and regions that disclosed in 2025. In addition, 30 U.S. cities were also named to the A-list, among those included Aspen, Denver, Fort Collins, and Lakewood.

“Colorado is proud to be leading in data-driven approaches to combat the impact of climate change, save Coloradans money, and protect our natural resources. Data helps Colorado to make informed decisions to help save people money and maximize environmental, economic, and health benefits in our communities. We appreciate CDP’s recognition and look forward to demonstrating the ongoing benefits of our climate work,” said Governor Polis.

“This recognition shows what’s possible when Colorado leads with science, transparency, and action,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of CDPHE. “Strong data helps us set targets, implement emission reduction strategies, and measure progress. Lower emissions protect communities, improving health and reducing costly health impacts. We’re proud to be one of only two states in the nation earning this top distinction.”

To receive top-status A-list recognition, states and local governments met rigorous criteria, including publishing an emissions inventory, a climate risk and vulnerability assessment, and a climate action plan through CDP. A-listers also have to be working toward achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner and tracking progress to meet that goal.

Data transparency, quality, and accessibility are key parts of Colorado’s environmental justice strategy. Working with local governments, communities, and businesses to inform initiatives that reduce emissions, improve air quality and save Coloradans money.

###