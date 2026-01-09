Commercial Landscaping Equipment Market Shows Strong Demand for Pre-Owned Zero-Turn Mowers

GSA Equipment - Get Mowers

BARBERTON, OH, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commercial landscaping equipment market is experiencing a notable shift as contractors and lawn care professionals increasingly turn to pre-owned zero-turn mowers to meet their operational needs. Industry observers report that demand for quality used commercial mowing equipment has reached multi-year highs, driven by equipment longevity improvements and total cost of ownership considerations.

"We're seeing unprecedented interest in pre- owned commercial mowers from both established landscaping companies and new contractors entering the market," said Adam Nichols, Owner of GSA Equipment. "The commercial-grade equipment being manufactured today is built to last significantly longer than previous generations, which means used Toro zero turns, used Gravely zero turns, and used Exmark zero turns can deliver years of reliable service when properly maintained."

Market data suggests that commercial zero-turn mowers from leading manufacturers often provide 2,000 to 3,000 hours of productive use, with many units exceeding those benchmarks under proper maintenance protocols. This extended operational lifespan has created a robust secondary market where contractors can acquire professional-grade equipment at 40-60% of new retail pricing.

The trend is particularly evident among popular commercial models. Toro Grandstands and Toro ZMaster units remain highly sought after in the used equipment market due to their reputation for durability and parts availability. Similarly, the Gravely Pro series continues to command strong resale values, reflecting the brand's commercial reliability. The Exmark Lazer lineup, long considered an industry standard for commercial cutting applications, maintains consistent demand in the pre-owned segment.

"The economics are compelling," Nichols explained. "A landscaping contractor can acquire a well-maintained commercial zero-turn with 800-1,200 hours for roughly half the cost of new equipment, then potentially operate that machine for another 1,500-2,000 hours. For businesses managing cash flow or expanding their fleet, that value proposition is difficult to ignore."

Industry analysts note that the used commercial mower market benefits from several favorable conditions. Manufacturing quality improvements mean that higher-hour units remain viable, while the widespread availability of OEM and aftermarket parts ensures long-term serviceability. Additionally, the commercial nature of these machines means most units have documented maintenance histories and have been operated by professional users.

The demand extends across various commercial mower configurations. Stand-on models like Toro Grandstands offer productivity advantages on properties where trailer space is limited, while traditional zero-turn platforms such as the Toro ZMaster, Gravely Pro, and Exmark Lazer series provide the cutting width and speed required for larger commercial properties.

Environmental considerations are also playing a role in equipment purchasing decisions. By extending the productive lifecycle of commercial-grade machinery, landscaping professionals can reduce the environmental impact associated with manufacturing new equipment while still maintaining professional service standards.

"We're not just seeing individual contractors making this shift," Nichols noted. "Larger landscaping companies are strategically incorporating quality pre-owned equipment into their fleet management plans, using used commercial zero turns to expand capacity without the capital outlay required for all-new purchases."

As equipment costs continue to rise and the quality of used commercial inventory remains strong, industry experts anticipate that the pre-owned zero-turn mower market will continue to play an increasingly important role in how landscaping professionals acquire and manage their equipment fleets.

