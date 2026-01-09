Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul is a Guest on Long Island News Radio with Jay Oliver

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul was a guest on Long Island News Radio with Jay Oliver.

AUDIO: The Governor’s remarks are available in audio form here.

A rush transcript of the Governor’s remarks is available below:

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: So welcome in the Governor of the State of New York, the great State of New York, Kathy Hochul. And we say a very good morning to you and a very, very Happy New Year to you. Governor, how are you?

Governor Hochul: I'm doing great, Jay. It's so fabulous to be back on the show speaking with you and your many listeners. So, I'm really looking forward to the conversation. We're heading out shortly to the Long Island Association’s Annual Breakfast, but wanted to talk to you first and tell you what's going on.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: We love that. We love that. LIA, I believe 2026, Governor, it’s their 100th year of operation. That's a pretty good deal. There's such an important cog as far as the economy and everything else here on the island.

Governor Hochul: They're very influential. I was very close to Kevin Law, previous leader, and Matt Cohen now. And it really brings together the powerful voice of Long Island interest — the business community, but also the electeds come together for this event. And it's just a real sign of the unity that exists on Long Island and really why it is an economic powerhouse that I'm continuing to just push to the furthest potential that it could possibly have because I really believe in Long Island.

It's an extraordinary place. Many gorgeous, gorgeous natural beauty assets, our parks, but also just the energy of the people. And I'm really excited to be back out there again. I spend a lot of time on Long Island — as you know, Jay, we've talked about this a lot — but I know it's a very special place.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: And of course you have been influential, especially when it comes to MacArthur Airport, Governor, and the dreams that could come to fruition and everything else. Thanks to a lot of dollars put up by the state — the terminal built, the Long Island Rail Road, the terminal building. There's a lot going on there and a very bright future for that section of Long Island. So we thank you for that.

Governor Hochul: I'll tell you what makes the difference, Jay, is local leadership too.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: Yeah.

Governor Hochul: You get a supervisor like Angie Carpenter who's just an extraordinary human being. I just cherish our friendship. But also, she is a real driver of change and it is hard to say no to Angie Carpenter. So she brought this to my attention as something that she believed in this investment in MacArthur Airport and all the growth that could occur around it. So we delivered $150 million. I've been out there to visit with her, but I really love working with many of the local elected officials on Long Island as well. And I'll continue to be their partner.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: And we got a couple of good ones, not to mention — let's not forget Ed Romaine, the great job he does as the Suffolk County Executive as well. So good stuff there. Now I'm going to be paying very close attention to you, Governor. Next week you got the State of the State address. And that's going to be an interesting one because I know you're going to tout affordability, which is a very key word going forward, public safety as well. Give me a little bit of insight as to some of those things.

Governor Hochul: Sure. Jay, we're never going to walk away from our primary goals, which is making New York State and places like Long Island more affordable. But also, public safety is paramount. Even with the business community and people deciding whether they want to raise their families here, build a home — it all comes down to whether or not you feel safe. And I have made this my laser focus for the last four years, and I'm really proud that we have seen a dramatic decline in crime.

When you think about some of the statistics, they're staggering — 60 percent reduction in murders and shootings. And we're driving down retail theft, which was a huge issue for our smaller businesses and our beautiful downtowns. And just, people are feeling safer. And even on the Long Island Rail Road. I mean, it's on time, it's safe and people are feeling good about this.

So we're going to focus on safety always. I'll keep making investments in local policing communities. I was just out in Glen Cove last week or two weeks ago to talk about our investments there to bring them — think about what localities want to have, but they're too expensive. License plate readers, or drone technology or a computer in every police vehicle.

I have supported law enforcement with whatever they need because I believe in them. But I also will say this: On affordability, Long Island is an expensive place to live, and we have a lot of young people who want to go to the same grade schools that they were able to be educated in and the jobs that we're attracting there — and there's so many, especially in life sciences, and technology, and our offshore wind endeavors, which you want to get turned back on, that's another topic. But it's a lot of jobs on the line, a lot of businesses affected. But putting money back in people's pockets is what we have to keep doing.

And there's one area — now we've made a lot of progress with the lowest middle class rate cut in 70 years. I mean, that's the largest cut. That's extraordinary. It's extraordinary. And $1,000 back in the pockets of parents with kids under the age of four to help with all those expenses that come when you're a parent with a little one at home, the diapers and formula.

Putting money back, the inflation rebates went over to, I think about to 1.2 million Long Islanders, upward of $400 back in their pockets. So I believe in just driving money back into people's pocket books so they can, when they sit at the end of the month and go through their expenses, the utility bills and rent, we can help them out.

We also announced a statewide child care program. Not raising taxes to do this — I'm going to put an exclamation point on that. because everyone says we are. We do not have to do that because we're managing our budgets so well. But we're going to make sure that's available for Long Island families in addition to a lot of other support.

But one thing you'll be hearing me announce, and I'll tease it up here for you, Jay. We know that Long Island has some of the highest car insurance rates, not just in the state, but in the country.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: Yeah.

Governor Hochul: And we're getting behind what is driving that, and it has a lot to do with the legal system. And I'm going to be working hard proposing some bold initiatives on Tuesday that I want to make sure that ultimately we can drive down those high rates. So trying to get at the cost of living in so many different aspects of people's lives, but you'll be hearing me talk about that as well on Tuesday.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: I like it. I like it. And I love the fact yesterday you announced again that the increased access, universal pre-K, Governor, boosting some of these child care subsidies. Increase in the workforce, simplifying the child independent tax credit. I know it's all part of the agenda, but you know, you're talking, boosting the child care subsidies by over $1 billion dollars.

Governor Hochul: And that's one of the reason families —

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: That's a good thing. Yeah.

Governor Hochul: Think about it, Jay. That's one reason people leave New York. I mean, cost of housing is high. We've talked about how we need to keep building more housing and housing that fits in communities appropriately. I understand that, and I'll do that. I'll invest in that. But the other big factor is how expensive it is to pay for child care up until the kids are school age. And if we can't keep families being able to live on Long Island where they want to be and raise their kids near the grandparents so they can babysit for free like I did when I went back home to my community when my kids were little. I wanted to help and support in the family system that was there, the support system.

But a lot of families can't stay because it's too expensive. And if we can just cut into that burden for them and start talking about the rest of the state. We really want to get robust four-year-old and three-year-old programs out there, so that's the starting place. And so we're looking at the rest of the state a little bit differently than the city, because the city really has a head start in the three and four-year-old programs. They need some support there, but they're looking at two-year-old programs now. We're a few more years off from that in New York and the rest of the state, but I'm committed to this. This is so good for businesses. Think about this, Jay.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: Yeah.

Governor Hochul: The only reason someone needs to put their child in daycare or have child care is so they can go to their jobs. So this will continue to make us more productive and give our employers more access to primarily more women, let's be honest. It's more women that are having to stay home or try to figure out this whole complicated dynamic here of who's watching the kids. And I want to just supercharge our economy by taking this burden off of families, but it really does help our economy and the businesses.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: No question about it. You’re listening to Governor Hochul. Governor, I just want to get back to public safety for a second. I know that'll be part of the address next week. And yeah, I love the fact that some of the numbers are down in some of the big categories regarding criminal activity. I am keeping an eye on youth crime because I know that's been a problem within the confines of the city and around New York.

And I'm just wondering, with session getting on the way Wednesday I'm hoping maybe we can take a look at certain areas, especially raise the age, these types of laws, which will make people more accountable at young ages. I think that could change the dynamics somewhat. Is that going to be delved into you think in a big way?

Governor Hochul: I'll tell you what, you need to look at some of the programs that just went into place. We started investing in diversion programs for young people. Money is just getting out to the communities and let's give that some time to work. But listen, Jay, I am open to working with the Legislature.

Any enhancements we can do to make our state safer. And I had to force through some changes that they were not interested in over the last two years. And you know why we had some late Budgets? It wasn't that I couldn't get it done on time. It was that I wanted to use the maximum power that I have as Governor to say, “No. The bail laws that were enacted under my predecessor are not working.” Too many people are getting let out in the streets to commit more crimes again.” And the same thing with the discovery laws that I had to have a late Budget last year. Why? Because I forced the hand of the Legislature to say, “Listen. We are having so many cases dismissed on technicalities when crimes are committed, and there's victims looking for justice and a judge says, ‘I'm sorry. Under the current laws, I have to throw this case out.’”

Well, that is ending now. So you're seeing factors like those already play an important role in driving down our crime, as well as the $3 billion I've invested in public safety and supporting police all over the state. So we're working on all that, Jay, but I am open to anything that makes New York safer.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: Good. That's the key there — talking with the Governor. So there's a lot going on with the administration in Washington, Governor. And I'm keeping an eye regarding the pause in this critical funding for TANF as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Child Care Development Fund, the CCDF, Social Services Block Grant program in New York. I'm hoping that these funds are reinstated. Those families who rely on these programs, we've have got to do — I know the crackdown on fraud and everything else, but we have to make sure I'm hoping these programs can continue. I know you're keeping an eye on this.

Governor Hochul: Jay, you are so right. Counties like Nassau and Suffolk, so many of their residents rely on their child care support or something to get them through temporarily when they've maybe lost a job or just struggling because of an illness. This is what we've always done, is take care of people when they're down.

And for the federal government to think they're punishing five Democratic states. It's not the whole country. It is just five states led by Democrats. You think you're punishing us? But guess who is being hurt by this? The 47 red, Republican counties of my 62 throughout the state — they're the ones that administer the program. And so it is their constituents in those Republican areas around the State of New York as well that are being hurt by this.

And to the extent that areas are represented by Republicans in Congress, and we have seven — two on Long Island — they need to turn up the heat and get to their Speaker, get to the President and say, “Wait a minute. You think you're hurting Kathy Hochul, but you're hurting me and you're hurting the people that I represent.”

So we need to change this dynamic and take kids out of being political pawns in this fight here where you're just trying to hurt me, but you're not. You're hurting a lot of innocent kids as well. And why are we doing that? What is this “war on children?” And it has to stop, Jay. We need reasonable voices on both sides of the aisle. We're saying, “No, this is not who we are as Americans. We've never behaved like this.”

And I hope we can get an awakening of people, especially those in power in Washington, in the House and in the Senate, and just voices of county executives and people rising up and saying, “No, this is not who we are. This is not who we are, and we don't ever turn our backs on children in needy families.”

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: There you go. I know we only got you for a minute or two. You have to get ready for today, but how is the relationship going with you and the new mayor? Mayor Mamdani there, Governor? I know there's been a lot of things taking place, affordability, certainly. A lot on the Budget. Give a sense of what is going on there?

Governor Hochul: It's an important relationship for any governor and any mayor to work together because otherwise, who is hurt by a relationship defined by conflict, and competition and big egos. The only ones who are hurt are the constituents. I represent, as well as the rest of the State, 8.5 million New York City residents, and I defined my role very differently when I first became Governor four years ago. I had to work with Bill de Blasio. I worked with Eric Adams. I will work with Mayor Mamdani because the voters selected him, and I'm going to help him with his affordability agenda, as we announced yesterday with respect to child care.

But that does not mean I'm going to be backed into a corner and raise income taxes on people who I think are important to our communities, but also to our economy, because these are the people that are providing the resources for us to be able to have the programs that we are able to finance. Whether it's fixing roads on Long Island — $1 billion of roads being fixed on Long Island, and investments for making economic development.

I need that money. So driving people out of our state by raising taxes is not a smart strategy. So I'm going to continue working with the Mayor. He needs support from the state on a lot of programs just to run the city. So I do better in a positive relationship. When we disagree — and there's many disagreements. Philosophically, I'm a moderate, “middle of the road,” Democrat, and I'm proud of that. And I'm not wavering from that position, but I'm going to be able to have conversations with people on all ends of the spectrum if we're all aligned on one objective and that is to keep New Yorkers safe and make life more affordable and a place that people want to live. I'll keep continuing working with anybody who's willing to follow those priorities.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: Those are keys. Before I’ll let you go, one last thing. How do you feel about your re-election as we get through this road and into November? It's going to go quick. Give me a sense of what you're feeling right now.

Governor Hochul: Jay, this is my 16th election. I always get up for the big game. I'm a sports fan and I love the competition. I feel very confident in my position because of our progress that we've made — the huge progress on making our streets and subways safer. We've raised wages for New Yorkers. We've had minimum wage increases to help lift people up. They're all tied to inflation starting next year. Our record investments that we've been talking about, and safety, and housing, and child care and fighting for our kids' mental health.

I mean, Jay, I have to tell you this. One accomplishment that I did not think would be so universally loved, which is taking the cell phones out of schools. And no matter where I go from, from Long Island up to Buffalo, people are coming up and thanking me. Teachers, and parents and principals saying, “We did not realize how damaging this was for our kids. And now they're starting to talk to each other in the lunch rooms.”

Literally Jay, they're bringing Bingo games, and Jenga and board games to recess, so they're communicating with each other. But the teachers tell me they're starting to pay attention again. So I'm proud of that. It didn't cost more than a few million dollars just to help some of the districts that needed help with it. But something like that: It was bold, it was widely opposed, but three months into it, I think it's been wildly successful.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: I think so. I think so.

Governor Hochul: These are issues that people say we can't do, and I go do them, and it works out very well.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: Global Survey says the same thing. A lot of nations are watching this and they love it. They might certainly implement the same thing. Hey, are the Bills going to win on Sunday?

Governor Hochul: Of course they're going to win on Sunday. It's going to be a big game down in Florida — Jacksonville. We need to dispose of them and continue into the playoff hunt. And I'm excited about it. I've been a lifelong Bills fan. I love my Jets and Giants when they're not playing the Bills.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: Yep.

Governor Hochul: But I have to say this, Jay. It's an emotional roller coaster to be a Bills fan. There's a lot of up, a lot of downs. I feel really good about our team relationship with Josh Allen.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: No.

Governor Hochul: I can say that on Long Island.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: Listen, I'll be rooting. I got a new family member from Buffalo, so I'm certainly indoctrinated as far as Josh Allen and those Bills. And you got that new stadium in the background for next year — looks pretty good too.

Governor Hochul: It is pretty fabulous.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: Always great having you, you know that. You have an open invitation to come on this program, and I'm sure we're going to be talking a lot as we get through 2026. Can't thank you enough.

Governor Hochul: We sure will. All right. I really appreciate the opportunity, Jay. You're an important voice for Long Island, so thank you.

Jay Oliver, LI News Radio: Appreciate it all. There you go.