Governor Hochul Directs New York State Landmarks to Be Illuminated in Recognition of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 16 landmarks across New York State will be illuminated in dark blue this evening, Friday, January 9, to recognize National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. This landmark lighting honors the critical and exemplary work of the men and women who have dedicated their careers to law enforcement and work in communities across the state, protecting and serving their fellow New Yorkers every day.

“My number one priority is public safety, and I have the utmost respect for the men and women of law enforcement who play a crucial role in making New York safer for all,” Governor Hochul said. “On National Law Enforcement Day – and everyday – I stand with New York law enforcement and continue to extend my support for the hard work and sacrifices they make to protect New Yorkers, remove illegal guns off of our streets and continue to drive down crime.”

These 16 landmarks will be illuminated honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Lake Placid Olympic Center

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has made major investments in keeping New York safe, committing $3 billion to public safety initiatives statewide, including $127 million in grants to police departments and sheriffs' offices, allowing them to modernize law enforcement technology and equipment so they can better solve, reduce and prevent crime.