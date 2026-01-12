Richard Gere’s Bedford Post Inn: Landmark Sale Financed Through Dana Thomas Malley’s SBA Structure

Leveraging the SBA structure behind Richard Gere’s Bedford Post Inn sale, Dana Thomas Malley applies the same framework to Main Street closings in ~30 days.

When financing is structured correctly, it becomes a stabilizing force for businesses, employees, and the surrounding community not just a transaction, but a legacy” — Dana Thomas Malley

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dana Thomas Malley, Senior Vice President at Harvest Small Business Finance, structured the SBA-backed financing that supported the transition of ownership of the Bedford Post Inn, a landmark Hudson Valley hospitality property long stewarded by actor and philanthropist Richard Gere. The transaction provides a recent example of how SBA 7(a) financing, when structured within an institutional framework, can support complex transactions with disciplined execution.The Bedford Post Inn transaction, valued at approximately $15 million, required continuity, coordination, and long-term viability. Malley’s role focused on aligning buyer, seller, nonprofit Certified Development Company (CDC) participants, and institutional capital into a single, coordinated structure. Industry observers note that this type of alignment is essential when assets carry both economic and community significance.Institutional Framework Behind SBA ExecutionMalley operates within Harvest Small Business Finance’s national lending platform, which includes institutional capital relationships and nonprofit CDC partnerships. As reported by AP News , Harvest maintains a $1 billion forward-flow partnership with Blackstone, providing consistent capital support for SBA-backed lending activity. This institutional environment enables SBA 7(a) financing to be deployed with coordination and predictability typically associated with large commercial transactions.According to Malley, the Bedford Post Inn transaction reflects a broader operating approach rather than a one-off event. The same structuring principles applied to high-profile assets are used across a diversified range of owner-occupied commercial real estate and operating business transactions.Execution Focus and Borrower ExperienceSBA lending is often perceived as slow or rigid. Malley’s approach emphasizes early preparation and alignment to mitigate delays. Documentation, underwriting, and decision-making are coordinated from the outset so transactions can progress efficiently once a complete borrower package is submitted.Recent coverage in USA Wire highlights this execution model, noting that when transactions are properly structured, SBA 7(a) loans can close on timelines measured in weeks rather than months. The objective is to preserve borrower liquidity, reduce uncertainty, and support continuity of operations during ownership transitions.Broader Market ContextAs demand for SBA 7(a) financing increases, particularly among owner-operators seeking to acquire or expand facilities, market participants are paying closer attention to execution standards. Transactions such as the Bedford Post Inn illustrate how SBA tools can support hospitality, professional services, and Main Street businesses when structured within an institutional discipline.Coverage in MetaPress has further examined Malley’s role in educating the market on SBA capabilities, particularly in transactions requiring stability, long-term ownership planning, and coordination among multiple stakeholders. These case studies suggest that SBA financing can serve as a strategic solution for both established properties and growing enterprises.About Dana Thomas MalleyDana Thomas Malley is a Senior Vice President at Harvest Small Business Finance with more than forty years of experience structuring SBA 7(a) and 504 financing nationwide. He has executed transactions ranging from approximately $250,000 to $25 million across owner-occupied commercial real estate and operating businesses. His work focuses on execution clarity, borrower protection, and long-term ownership outcomes, supporting stability and community impact.Third-Party References and PermissionsReferences to Richard Gere, Blackstone, Harvest Small Business Finance, AP News, MetaPress, and USA Wire are made for factual, informational purposes. All third-party names are used in a descriptive context consistent with editorial standards.Media & Contact InformationFor borrower, partner, and nonprofit inquiries:dana@danathomasmalley.comFor media inquiries and editorial requests:media@danathomasmalley.com

