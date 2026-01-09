Devin Vance of Classic Marble Restoration, Inc. Featured in VoyageMIA Community Highlights

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devin Vance, owner of Classic Marble Restoration, Inc., has been featured in VoyageMIA’s Community Highlights series, which spotlights influential local entrepreneurs making an impact across South Florida through craftsmanship, leadership, and integrity.

In the interview, Mr. Vance shares his nearly 25-year journey in the natural stone restoration industry and his commitment to delivering the highest standard of marble and stone care to South Florida’s most discerning homeowners, estate managers, and yacht captains. The feature highlights Mr. Vance’s hands-on approach to business, his dedication to long-term client relationships, and the family values that guide Classic Marble Restoration’s operations.

Classic Marble Restoration, Inc. is a family-owned and operated company based in South Florida, specializing in high-end marble and natural stone restoration, polishing, and maintenance. For nearly 30 years, the company has serviced luxury residences, upscale condominiums, commercial properties, and some of the world’s most prestigious superyachts. Mr. Vance personally oversees every project, from consultations and estimates to scheduling and quality control, a level of involvement that has earned the company a reputation for precision, discretion, and flawless results.

The VoyageMIA feature also addresses the challenges of maintaining high standards in an industry where shortcuts are common. Mr. Vance emphasizes that Classic Marble Restoration does not rely on subcontractors and instead prioritizes consistency, discipline, and direct client relationships.

“Our reputation is built on showing up, doing the work right, and standing behind our results,” Mr. Vance explained. “Whether it’s a limestone foyer in a waterfront estate or a Calacatta marble floor aboard a 100-meter yacht, our goal is always the same: deliver excellence without compromise.”

The full interview, titled Community Highlights: Meet Devin Vance of Classic Marble Restoration, Inc., is available on VoyageMIA’s website.

About Classic Marble Restoration, Inc.

Classic Marble Restoration, Inc. is a licensed and insured natural stone restoration company serving South Florida for nearly 30 years. Specializing in marble polishing, stone restoration, and maintenance, the company works with homeowners, yacht crews, estate managers, designers, and property managers who value expert craftsmanship and long-term results. Known for its hands-on service model and commitment to quality, Classic Marble Restoration protects and enhances the beauty of luxury stone surfaces across residential, commercial, and marine environments.

For more information, visit www.JustCallClassic.com.



