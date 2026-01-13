Evexia Diagnostics and FLUIDS iQ Partner to Expand Access to Innovative At-Home Testing

WASHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evexia Diagnostics, a leading provider of comprehensive clinical laboratory services, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with FLUIDS iQ Inc., specialists in the state-of-the-art hormonal, intestinal, and metabolic, at-home testing services and pioneering developer of innovative at-home and point-of-care dried blood spot and saliva-based tests. Evexia Diagnostics has built a reputation for delivering fast, reliable, and affordable laboratory services tailored for Functional and Integrative Medicine practitioners. This partnership with FLUIDS iQ underscores Evexia’s commitment to expanding access to cutting-edge diagnostic tools that support personalized, data-driven healthcare.

“We are excited to welcome FLUIDS iQ to our growing network of specialty lab partners,” said Ryan L. Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer at Evexia Diagnostics. “FLUIDS iQ’s expertise in developing advanced dried blood spot, dried urine, and saliva-based testing technologies perfectly complements our mission to empower clinicians with accurate, accessible, and affordable diagnostics. Their innovative solutions help practitioners more effectively address patient needs across a wide range of conditions—from hormone and stress assessments to cardiometabolic health.”

The demand for flexible, patient-friendly testing continues to grow, fueled by consumers who expect convenience without compromising accuracy. FLUIDS iQ’s at-home collection methods simplify the testing process while delivering highly reliable data to guide individualized treatment strategies. Together, Evexia and FLUIDS iQ are equipping practitioners with tools that enable earlier detection, better monitoring, and more personalized care plans.

“For over a decade, FLUIDS iQ has been proud to serve the integrative and functional health care community with our novel and innovative testing services,” said Dr. Aron Gonshor, President and CEO of FLUIDS iQ Inc. “Indeed, as the first lab in North America to offer a dried blood spot test for Zonulin, the marker of intestinal permeability, we have prided ourselves on offering the best, state-of-the-art testing services to the growing community of integrative and functional health care practitioners. We are confident that with this announced partnership with Evexia Diagnostics, these testing services will be made available to evermore individuals in need, thereby working towards the shared goal of a healthier population at large.”

This partnership represents another important step forward in Evexia’s mission to provide clinicians with a comprehensive suite of diagnostic tools. By bringing together Evexia’s extensive clinical network and FLUIDS iQ’s innovative testing platform, healthcare providers across the U.S. will have greater access to the next generation of specialty diagnostics.

To learn more about this collaboration, visit EvexiaDiagnostics.com or fluidsiq.com.

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics offers comprehensive clinical laboratory services tailored for Functional and Integrative Medicine practitioners. Providing fast, reliable, and affordable solutions, they have been supporting clinicians with their complete suite of diagnostic laboratory solutions since 2017.

About FluidsiQ

FluidsiQ is an innovator in dried blood spot, dried urine, and saliva-based laboratory testing, offering convenient, reliable, and patient-friendly testing solutions for practitioners worldwide. Their focus on hormone, stress, gut, and cardiometabolic health testing empowers providers to deliver personalized, data-driven care with ease. Learn more at fluidsiq.com.

