Crooked Can Brewing Company & Towne Center Market GRAND OPENING

Snellville’s Newest Landmark: Crooked Can Brewing Co. & Towne Center Market Set for Grand Opening on January 15th

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The centerpiece of Snellville’s $140 million downtown redevelopment, The Grove at Towne Center, is officially ready to pour. Crooked Can Brewing Company, in partnership with the Towne Center Market, is proud to announce its Grand Opening celebration on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 4:00 PM.This landmark opening marks a significant milestone for the City of Snellville, bringing a unique blend of craft brewing, artisan dining, and community gathering space to the heart of the new downtown district.A Vision for ConnectionFounder Andrew Sheeter and Managing Partner Alan Delahunt emphasized that the synergy between the brewery and the food hall is the key to creating a truly inclusive environment.“Our goal from the beginning has been to create a vibrant, multi-generational space where everyone feels welcome,” said Sheeter and Delahunt. “By combining the craft culture of Crooked Can with the diverse offerings of the Towne Center Market, we’ve built a unique venue that brings people of all ages together to share a meal, a drink, and a great experience.”A Dream Realized for The GroveThe opening represents the culmination of years of planning for the city's ambitious "The Grove at Towne Center" project, providing the area with a much-needed community "living room."“The City of Snellville is thrilled to have the Towne Center Market and Crooked Can opening to provide a central place for the community to come together to socialize and hang out," said Snellville Mayor Barbara Bender. "It is awesome to have The Grove at Towne Center dream become a reality.”Grand Opening Event Highlights:• Official Ribbon Cutting: Join Mayor Barbara Bender, the founding team, and local officials at 4:00 PM.• Live Music & Entertainment: Local performers will provide the soundtrack for the evening.• Artisan Food Hall: Explore diverse culinary offerings from local vendors within the Market, including Pita Street Food, Keys Cakery & Philly G Steaks with several other vendors opening soon including Pizzeria Fiamma, MackinMikes Mac ’n’ Cheese Bar, The Local Butcher & BBQ and Meltaway Ice Cream.• Family-Friendly Atmosphere: The 13,000-square-foot facility features expansive indoor and outdoor seating, lawn games and proximity to the new Elizabeth H. Williams Library.About Crooked Can Brewing Co. & Towne Center MarketFounded in Winter Garden, Florida, Crooked Can Brewing Company is a "social anchor" known for award-winning craft beer. Their Snellville location, their first in Georgia, anchors the Market Building at The Grove. Together, they offer a seamless blend of craft beverages and artisanal culinary options in a family-friendly, walkable environment.________________________________________Join us as we officially tap the first keg and open the doors to Snellville’s newest tradition.For more information, follow us on social media.

