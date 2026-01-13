Genetic LifeSpan Named Global 100 Award Recipient for Best Health, Wellness, and Fitness Business

Genetic LifeSpan named a 2026 Global 100 Award winner for Best Health, Wellness, and Fitness Business

Genetic LifeSpan has received a Global 100 Award in the category of Best Health, Wellness, and Fitness Business.

This recognition reflects the collective effort behind our mission to empower individuals with meaningful, science-informed health insights.” — Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder and CEO of Genetic LifeSpan.

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genetic LifeSpan , a precision wellness and longevity company, has been named a recipient of the Global 100 Award in the category of Best Health, Wellness, and Fitness Business, an international recognition honoring organizations that demonstrate excellence in innovation, leadership, and industry impact.The Global 100 Awards recognize companies worldwide that are shaping the future of their respective industries through forward-thinking strategy, measurable impact, and a commitment to quality and integrity. Genetic LifeSpan was selected for its work advancing personalized wellness through genetic, epigenetic, methylation, and intracellular micronutrient insights, supported by education and data-informed interpretation.“This recognition reflects the collective effort behind our mission to empower individuals with meaningful, science-informed health insights,” said Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder and CEO of Genetic LifeSpan. “Being acknowledged at a global level reinforces our commitment to innovation, transparency, and the responsible application of emerging health sciences.”Genetic LifeSpan focuses on providing accessible, data-informed insights designed to support proactive and personalized approaches to wellness. By integrating genetic and epigenetic analysis, methylation pathways, and intracellular micronutrient assessment with educational resources, the company helps individuals better understand biological factors that may influence long-term health and vitality.The Global 100 Award recognition for Best Health, Wellness, and Fitness Business places Genetic LifeSpan among a select group of international organizations recognized for leadership and excellence across the global health and wellness sector.

