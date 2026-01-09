When a Government Agency Partner announces a company’s recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the Government Agency Partner’s announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 09, 2026 FDA Publish Date: January 09, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen – Wheat Company Name: HerbsForever LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Gastro Care capsule and Hingwastika powder and capsule dietary supplements

Government Agency Partner Announcement

HerbsForever LLC of Los Angeles, California is recalling 45 units of the product “Hingwastik Churna” and 45 units of “Gastro Care” dietary supplements because they may contain undeclared wheat. People who have a wheat allergy run a risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume product with wheat.

The products were distributed nationwide via mail order.

Recalled products include:

HerbsForever brand Hingwastik Churna Powder 100 gm is packaged in an amber PET Bottle, with UPC: 807814006224, Batch Number 622-2, Expiry Date: June-2029.

HerbsForever brand Hingwastika Extract 60 Veg capsules, extract 800 mg each capsule, with UPC: 807814001335, Batch Number 133-14, Expiry Date: April-2029

HerbsForever brand Gastro Care is packaged in a white plastic bottle, 90 Veg. Capsules in each bottle 800 mg, with UPC:807814001243, Batch Number 124-4, Expiry Date: January-2029.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The situation was discovered during a routine FDA inspection at the manufacturing facility in India where it was indicated by the supplier that a product ingredient called Hing (Ferula Asafoedita) is dried with flour that may contain wheat.

Consumers should email the firm at contact@herbsforever.com for instructions on how to return the recalled products and receive a full refund.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.