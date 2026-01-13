MATLF Launches New 'Acce$$ Loan' to Expand Financial Access and Independence for Michiganders with Disabilities

MATLF and MI-UCP are very excited to announce this new Acce$$ Loan

MI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Assistive Technology Loan Fund (MATLF) , an affiliated organization with Michigan United Cerebral Palsy (MI-UCP) , has launched its newest financial service, the Acce$$ Loan—a low-interest, no-fee loan designed to promote independence, financial resilience, and expanded life opportunities for Michigan residents with disabilities.The Acce$$ Loan provides flexible financing up to $2,500, with terms up to 24 months and a fixed interest rate of just 6%. True to MI-UCP’s commitment to accessibility and equity, no fees are charged at any stage of the process.MI-UCP, a statewide leader in advancing disability rights, is also proud to announce that MATLF became a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), certified by the U.S. Treasury, this year.“MATLF is proud to be a part of freedom from predatory lending for people who often can least afford the cost when emergency needs arise.” - Tracy Strating, MATLF Project Director.The Acce$$ Loan is intentionally broad in scope, allowing borrowers to fund a wide range of needs that increase autonomy and improve quality of life. Eligible uses include:● Building or strengthening credit● One-time expenses such as moving costs, security deposits, or car repairs● Refinancing high-interest debt● Assistive technology purchases or upgrades, including devices and equipment that support daily living, employment, mobility, and communicationThe Acce$$ Loan is available now and is open to Michigan residents of all ages with any type of disability, including seniors with age-related functional limitations (such as for hearing devices). Caregivers supporting individuals with disabilities are also eligible to apply.Michiganders interested in applying or learning more can visit matlf.org/access-loan or contact MATLF at contact@matlf.org.About MI-UCPMichigan United Cerebral Palsy (MI-UCP) was founded on the belief that everyone has the right to live to the best of their abilities and go as far as their ambitions will take them. They have been an ally and an advocate for the 2.4 million Michiganders with disabilities since 1949.As one of Michigan’s largest sources of support, education, referrals, and services for people with disabilities and their families, MI-UCP provides assistive technology, financial assistance and tools, advocacy, and employment services to promote equity, independence and inclusion for all. Originally focused on individuals with Cerebral Palsy, currently more than 65 percent of the people MI-UCP serves have a disability other than CP.About MATLFThe Michigan Assistive Technology Loan Fund (MATLF) promotes community development by providing financial opportunities to increase independence and quality of life.###

