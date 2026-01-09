New Book and Guided Journal Explore the Cost of Silence—and the Power of Reclaiming One’s Voice

Athalia Monae, author and communication coach, whose work focuses on helping women leaders reclaim their voice in conversations where silence has been used against them. Cover of Why the Secrets? Through Their Eyes by Athalia Monae, a story-driven book exploring how silence, miscommunication, and unspoken truths shape relationships. Cover of Unspoken Truths: A Guided Journal for Finding Your Voice by Athalia Monae, designed to support reflection, emotional clarity, and healthier communication.

Examining the Impact of Silence and the Conversations That Change Everything

I wrote this book and journal for moments when silence is mistaken for strength. Reclaiming your voice isn’t about being louder; it’s about clarity, boundaries, and intention.” — Athalia Monae

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why the Secrets? Through Their Eyes and Unspoken Truths release February 2, 2026Author, storyteller, and communication coach Athalia Monae announces the upcoming release of her new book, Why the Secrets? Through Their Eyes, along with its companion resource, Unspoken Truths: A Guided Journal for Finding Your Voice , is available February 2, 2026.Monae’s work focuses on helping women leaders and founders reclaim their voice—especially in environments where silence has been used against them. Through her writing and coaching, she helps women clarify language, strengthen boundaries, and reshape how they show up in conversations that carry real personal and professional consequences. These themes are central to Why the Secrets? Through Their Eyes is a story-driven exploration of what happens when communication breaks down, and truth remains unspoken.Told through multiple perspectives, the book examines how silence, miscommunication, and unchecked assumptions quietly erode trust and emotional safety within relationships. Rather than assigning blame, the narrative encourages reflection—inviting readers to examine perspective, accountability, and the long-term cost of avoiding difficult conversations. At its core, the story illustrates how empathy, clarity, and intentional dialogue can begin to repair fractured connections.The book features a foreword by Dr. Howard Rankin, PhD, a recognized expert in communication and human behavior. His contribution grounds the story in psychological insight, reinforcing the role of emotional awareness and human-centered communication in both personal growth and relational well-being.Extending the book’s themes into practical application, Unspoken Truths: A Guided Journal for Finding Your Voice offers readers a structured space to reflect on emotional truths, identify patterns of silence or self-censorship, and practice more intentional communication. Designed for individual reflection or group use, the journal is well-suited for counseling practices, leadership programs, workshops, support groups, educational settings, and nonprofit or faith-based organizations.Together, the book and journal serve as flexible tools for self-awareness, healing, and constructive dialogue. They can be used independently or integrated into structured programming focused on relationship education, emotional wellness, leadership development, and personal empowerment.Athalia Monae is a contributing writer for Entrepreneur Media and leads interview series with Authority Magazine centered on communication, emotional wellness, and human connection. Across her work, she creates story-driven resources that help women reclaim their voice and engage in conversations with clarity, confidence, and intention.Why the Secrets? Through Their Eyes and Unspoken Truths: A Guided Journal for Finding Your Voice will be released February 2, 2026. Review copies, interviews, and bulk purchasing options are currently available.Media, review, or program inquiries:Email: amonae@athaliamonae.comWebsite: https://athaliamonae.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.