Richardson Richardson Boudreaux Weighs In On Rising Verdicts in Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Cases

Richardson Richardson Boudreaux Law Team Richardson Richardson Boudreaux logo

With more comprehensive medical documentation, juries are placing greater weight on TBI claims.

Testing has gotten to the point that doctors can pick up even nuances...Small changes that build on each other can have a devastating effect on someone’s life.” — Charles L. Richardson

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical advances and increasing public awareness are shaping how judges and juries evaluate TBI cases in 2025.

Traumatic brain injury cases are seeing higher verdicts nationwide as judges, juries, and insurers gain a clearer understanding of the long-term impact of brain trauma. Attorneys report more receptive courts and shifting settlement strategies. According to Charles L. “Chuck” Richardson, Managing Partner at Richardson Richardson Boudreaux, the change stems from improved diagnostic testing and a broader cultural shift in how Americans view TBI.

Medical Advances and Public Awareness Drive Higher Verdicts:

Richardson, who tried his first TBI case more than three decades ago, says today’s medical landscape is far different from when early neuropsychological evaluations were criticized as unreliable. “Testing has gotten to the point that doctors can pick up even nuances,” he says. “Small changes that build on each other can have a devastating effect on someone’s life.”

High-profile coverage of concussion research, including the NFL’s brain injury crisis, has also reshaped public perception. Jurors are increasingly aware that TBIs do not always involve loss of consciousness and that cognitive, behavioral, and emotional symptoms can escalate gradually over time.

Why Courts and Insurers Are Responding Differently

With more comprehensive medical documentation, juries are placing greater weight on TBI claims. Richardson notes that insurance carriers are adjusting as well. “When a head injury is properly documented, insurers know they are facing exposure,” he explains. Once objective testing confirms the injury, stronger settlement offers typically follow.

The rise in verdicts is also placing pressure on the broader legal system. Several states have enacted new tort reform measures aimed at limiting payouts. Still, verdict values continue to trend upward because jurors now more fully grasp the irreversible changes TBI victims may face.

The Human Cost Behind Every Case:

Richardson emphasizes that while many people can identify the medical symptoms of TBI, fewer understand the relational and psychological toll. Families may see drastic changes in behavior, communication, or temperament. Marriages can suffer. Children may no longer connect with a parent the way they once did. “The real issue is how your life is different today than it was the day before the accident,” Richardson says. “And how that has altered your happiness.”

Ethical and Litigation Challenges in TBI Cases:

As verdicts rise, some attorneys have drawn criticism for pursuing questionable TBI claims, but Richardson says his firm takes a different approach. Because diagnosing a brain injury can require several thousand dollars in testing, he notes that precision is essential. “Either you have it or you don’t,” he says. “It is too expensive and too important to guess.”

To substantiate legitimate cases, his team relies on expert evaluations, client journals, and accounts from family members and coworkers to create a clear before-and-after picture of the injury’s impact.

Individuals experiencing long-term effects of a traumatic brain injury can contact Richardson Richardson Boudreaux for a free consultation to review their legal options.

About Richardson Richardson Boudreaux

Richardson Richardson Boudreaux is one of Oklahoma’s longest-standing personal injury law firms, representing clients for over 40 years. The firm prepares every case as if it will go to trial, prioritizing client advocacy and achieving meaningful results in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and complex litigation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.