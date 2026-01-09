Heron Bay Capital Management Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q3 2025

Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay named to the prestigious PSN Top Guns List of best-performing separate account strategies.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heron Bay Capital Management (“HBCM”) announced today it has been named to the prestigious PSN Top Guns List of best-performing separate account strategies as of third quarter 2025. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, is a widely used reference that helps investors and asset managers compare performance across peer groups.HBCM’s Large Cap Select strategy, which is a concentrated domestic equity strategy, earned Top Guns honors for both “1 Year” and “3 Year” results relative to the Large Cap, Large Cap Value, and US Value universe. These awards indicate the strategy delivered one of the top ten returns over the respective one-year and three-year periods among managers with comparable strategies.“The value driver for many organizations has transitioned from tangible assets to intangible assets over time. Warren Buffett has talked at length about this subject and how meaningless book value is for most businesses. Our Large Cap Select strategy actively builds a concentrated portfolio of businesses that choose to invest in research and development to build intangible assets. Within this concentrated strategy, we seek to embrace these quality businesses for their margins, low incremental costs and competitive moats to drive value creation” said Paul Seizert, Chief Operating Officer of HBCM.This latest honor follows consecutive quarters of PSN recognition for Heron Bay strategies, underscoring the firm’s commitment to consistent portfolio construction and disciplined execution across varying market environments.The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://informaconnect.com/zephyr/psn-top-guns/ About Heron Bay Capital ManagementHeron Bay Capital Management is an independent, employee-owned investment management firm. Heron Bay Capital Management develops and manages institutional-style investment portfolios using proprietary blend of quantitative and qualitative tools that focus on risk management, quality, valuation, and sentiment. Heron Bay’s portfolios are characterized by high conviction, high active share, and low turnover. Heron Bay Capital Management serves institutional investors, family offices, other registered investment advisors and high-net-worth individuals.For more information about HBCM, visit www.heronbaycap.com About PSNFor nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data, including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns.PSN Mid-Year Outlook provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view in online here.

