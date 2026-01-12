Equature Launches SmartAgent, an AI Voice Agent Built for 911 and Public Safety Communications

SmartAgent by Equature automates routine public safety calls, captures structured data, and keeps dispatchers focused on true emergencies.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equature, a leading provider of communications recording and intelligence solutions for public safety, today announced the launch of SmartAgent, an AI-powered voice agent designed specifically for 911, non-emergency, and public-safety contact centers. SmartAgent enables agencies to automate routine call handling, capture critical information, and generate structured incident data—allowing call-takers to focus on emergencies that require human judgment.

SmartAgent is not a generic call-center bot. It is built for the unique requirements of public-safety communications, where speed, accuracy, and escalation decisions directly impact outcomes. SmartAgent can answer incoming calls, ask guided questions, identify caller intent, and create a structured call record that is delivered to dispatchers, supervisors, or downstream systems.

“Public safety agencies are under increasing pressure from staffing shortages and rising call volumes,” said Joe Mosed, CEO of Equature. “SmartAgent gives agencies a way to absorb demand without sacrificing response quality. It provides a controlled, auditable way to use AI for routine and administrative calls while keeping human dispatchers focused on true emergencies.”

Purpose-Built for Public Safety Operations

SmartAgent is designed around how PSAPs and public-safety centers actually operate:

• Emergency-aware call handling — SmartAgent can distinguish emergency and non-emergency scenarios and immediately transfer life-threatening calls to live call-takers.

• Structured information capture — Caller details, locations, call reason, and key data points are captured in real time and formatted for operational use.

• Native integration with Equature ViewPoint — Calls are automatically recorded, transcribed, summarized, and categorized within the Equature platform.

• Agency control of data — All recordings, transcripts, and AI outputs remain under agency control with standard public-sector retention and security policies.

SmartAgent works alongside existing staff rather than replacing them, handling high-volume, low-risk calls such as noise complaints, parking issues, animal control, administrative requests, and follow-ups.

Operational and Financial Impact

Agencies deploying SmartAgent can expect:

• Reduced call-taker workload and burnout

• Faster answer times for priority calls

• Improved call documentation and reporting

• Expanded call-handling capacity without proportional staffing increases

SmartAgent allows agencies to apply AI where it makes sense—on repetitive, structured interactions—while keeping people in control of critical decisions.

SmartAgent is available now and can be deployed on new or existing Equature systems.

To learn more or request a demonstration, visit www.equature.com

or contact sales@equature.com

About Equature

Equature provides communications recording, analytics, and AI-driven intelligence solutions for public safety, government, and mission-critical organizations. Equature helps agencies capture, protect, and understand their communications to improve accountability, performance, and outcomes.

