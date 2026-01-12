Clinical Psychologist Danielle Moreggi of Las Vegas Examines Self-Diagnosis and Diagnostic Accuracy for HelloNation

Dr. Danielle Moreggi

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- How reliable is self-diagnosis when it comes to complex mental health conditions like ADHD and autism? That’s the question addressed in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Danielle Moreggi, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist and founder of the Psychology Institute of Las Vegas.The article explains that while many people identify with certain behaviors seen in ADHD or autism, these symptoms can often overlap with other conditions. The piece emphasizes that self-diagnosis may feel validating at first, but it can miss key differences that only become clear through psychological testing. The HelloNation feature explores how formal evaluation provides a fuller, more accurate picture of mental health, avoiding the risks of making assumptions based solely on digital content.According to the article, the rise of mental health content on social media has led more people to self-diagnose based on what they read or see online. Traits like distractibility or sensory overload are common topics in online discussions about ADHD and autism. However, the article notes that these same traits can appear in individuals dealing with chronic stress, anxiety, sleep issues, or past trauma. A clinical psychologist uses structured tools and interviews to sort out these overlapping signs, ensuring that diagnostic criteria are met appropriately.The HelloNation article describes how psychological testing enables a more accurate understanding by comparing individual performance with national data across age groups. Formal evaluation goes beyond surface-level symptoms to examine patterns in attention, memory, social functioning, and emotional regulation. This approach is especially important when considering neurodevelopmental conditions such as ADHD or autism, where self-diagnosis often lacks the scientific depth needed for clarity.The article highlights that misdiagnosing oneself can lead to real-world problems. Someone who believes they have ADHD may seek stimulant-based treatments that are not appropriate, especially if the root issue is anxiety or another condition. Others might apply for accommodations at school or work that don't address their actual challenges, leading to denied requests or added frustration. The article stresses that only a clinical psychologist can match symptoms to diagnostic criteria using a comprehensive formal evaluation.Through her work at the Psychology Institute of Las Vegas, Dr. Moreggi often sees individuals who come in convinced they have ADHD or fall somewhere on the autism spectrum, based on what they've read or seen online. However, psychological testing frequently reveals other explanations, including anxiety disorders, sleep disturbances, or learning differences. The HelloNation piece explains that accurate diagnosis is essential because each condition requires its own set of treatments and support strategies.The article also explores the emotional side of self-diagnosis. When people adopt a label without proper assessment, they may limit their own growth or overlook their personal strengths. A professional evaluation, by contrast, can provide validation grounded in scientific evidence. It helps people understand both their challenges and their abilities. The article notes that this greater clarity often reduces stress and confusion, offering a healthier path forward.Rather than discouraging people from seeking answers, the HelloNation article encourages deeper inquiry. Social media may raise awareness, but it cannot substitute for the professional insight derived from formal evaluation. Clinical psychologists use objective tools and informed judgment to help individuals make decisions rooted in facts, not assumptions. In cases involving possible ADHD or autism, psychological testing provides the structure and certainty needed to support long-term well-being. Beyond the Hashtag: Why Self-Diagnosis Misses the Mark features insights from Danielle Moreggi, Clinical Psychologist of Las Vegas, NV, in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

