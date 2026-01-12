Camelot by the Sea Reopens Following Extensive Post-Hurricane Recovery Effort

Camelot by the Sea, located across from the beach in St. Pete Beach, Florida, has reopened after devastating hurricanes.

ST. PETE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, announced that Camelot by the Sea has officially reopened, effective January 3, 2026. The St. Pete Beach, Florida, resort has emerged from a 15-month recovery process after Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton impacted Florida’s west coast in fall 2024. The reopening marks a major milestone for the resort’s owners, board, on-site team, and management partners after an extended period of repairs, permitting, and inspections.

Among the most significant improvements was a comprehensive electrical upgrade that involved close coordination with local utilities, city officials, and insurance partners, and was completed following final inspections and approvals.

“This has been a long road for our owners, but their patience and support never wavered,” said Jill Menadier, president of the Camelot by the Sea Board of Directors. “Every decision the board made was guided by one priority: doing this the right way to ensure the long-term safety and stability of the resort, without placing a significant financial burden on owners. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who helped bring Camelot back, including the on-site team and our management partner, Vacatia.”

Vacatia supported the board and on-site team throughout the recovery — helping coordinate repairs, navigate insurance and permitting requirements, and ensure transparent owner communications.

“Recoveries like this are never simple, especially when city code requirements, insurance reviews, and utility coordination all intersect,” said Scott Weber, Vacatia’s senior vice president of hospitality. “What stood out here was the collaboration — between the board, the on-site team, Vacatia, our partners, and the owners themselves. Reopening Camelot is a testament to that shared commitment.”

Vacatia manages seven resorts in the Tampa/St. Pete area; more than half have now reopened.

“Reopening is our number-one priority,” Weber said. “We are steadfast in our commitment to doing right by our owners and the boards we serve. Our responsiveness, transparency, and communication are the hallmarks of our award-winning hurricane response team.”

With repairs complete, the on-site team hosted an open house for owners on January 2 and reopened the next day. The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I’m so proud of the teamwork that went into this reopening,” said Cynthia Tooker-Ibbitson, Camelot by the Sea’s resort manager. “The process required persistence, flexibility, and constant communication. Our owners stayed engaged and understanding, even when timelines shifted.”

“This place is like family,” Tooker-Ibbitson continued. “I’ve missed my family for 15 months, and I’m thrilled to welcome every single owner back.”

Camelot by the Sea is located across from the beach in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Established in 1981, the resort features 24 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, all of which include a fully equipped kitchen and a balcony.

Vacatia manages nearly 60 resorts in 13 states throughout the U.S., plus the Caribbean, and provides its standalone rental monetization services and fully integrated Vacatia Technology Platform to additional resorts. With the acquisition of The Berkley Group and Daily Management at the beginning of 2025, the combined company now serves nearly 500,000 owners and manages more than 11,000 units.

To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, sales, technology, and property management services, contact Michelle DuChamp, head of partner services, at 305-903-9399 or michelle.duchamp@vacatia.com. Or contact David McDonald, vice president of partner services, at 317-435-6291 or david.mcdonald@vacatia.com. Or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.

