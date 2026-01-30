Market My Website Opens Early Access to AI Assistant Built for Founders Who Don’t Have Time for Analytics

Market My Website today announced early access to its new analytics assistant that uses AI.

Market My Website is like having a high-powered digital marketing assistant checking in each week turning complicated reporting into a actionable plan, backed by real numbers.” — Robert Miner, Product Lead at Market My Website

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many founders and owner-operators, website analytics often fall to the bottom of the priority list, even though growth and revenue depend on it. Market My Website today opened early access to its AI-powered digital assistant designed to help individuals running their own businesses understand what’s working online and what to focus on next, without needing to learn complex analytics tools.The platform connects directly to Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and Google Search Console, then delivers a short weekly check-in that explains what changed, what’s driving results, and what actions to take next. For example, if search traffic drops, a key page stops converting, or a new blog post starts driving sign-ups, the system highlights it and explains why, so founders can respond quickly instead of guessing.Market My Website is built around an evidence-first approach to help prevent costly mistakes caused by broken or incomplete tracking. The system automatically checks conversion and key event setups, flags missing or incorrect measurement, and surfaces issues before users rely on performance insights to make business decisions or invest more time and money into marketing.“Founders are already juggling product, customers, and operations - analytics usually ends up last, even though it shouldn’t,” said Robert Miner, Product Lead at Market My Website. “We built Market My Website to act like a weekly business check-in for your website, turning confusing data into a short, actionable plan, with every recommendation backed by real numbers you can verify.”Each weekly report highlights meaningful changes across traffic, engagement, conversions, and search visibility, then prioritizes next steps based on where founders can make the biggest impact with limited time and resources. All insights are transparent, showing the specific pages, queries, and metrics used to generate each recommendation.Key features include:Weekly AI-generated summaries of what changed and what to do nextDirect integration with Google Analytics and Google Search ConsoleAutomatic checks for missing or misconfigured conversion trackingEvidence-backed recommendations with visible supporting dataMarket My Website is designed for founders, solo operators, and early-stage startups who want to grow their websites without spending hours inside analytics dashboards or second-guessing their decisions.AvailabilityEarly access is now available in limited quantities for individuals running their own businesses and startups. Users can request access and start a trial at marketmywebsite.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.