From Prohibition to the Courthouse: IGETHI THC Spirits Begin Service at Tampa’s Historic Federal Courthouse

Beginning January 18, IGETHI (ee-get-ee), a premium hemp-derived THC spirit, will be served at Le Méridien Tampa, the boutique hotel known as The Courthouse

Serving IGETHI in a former federal courthouse is not about provocation, it’s about progress.” — Stephanie Hastings

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning January 18, IGETHI (ee-get-ee), a premium hemp-derived THC spirit, will be served at Le Méridien Tampa , the boutique hotel also known as The Courthouse.The announcement represents a striking cultural “full circle” moment. Once a place where prohibition-era laws were enforced, the courthouse now welcomes a modern, federally compliant THC spirit, thoughtfully served within a luxury hospitality setting. The moment reflects a broader evolution in American culture: from prohibition to regulation, and from stigma to intentional adult consumption.Le Méridien Tampa’s Courthouse building, originally constructed in 1905, has long stood as a symbol of civic authority. Its transformation into a design-forward hotel has made it a destination for travelers and locals alike, blending history with contemporary experience. The introduction of IGETHI further underscores that transformation, aligning heritage with modern consumer preferences.“Serving IGETHI in a former federal courthouse is not about provocation, it’s about progress,” said Stephanie Hastings, Head of Communications for IGETHI. “This placement reflects how far culture, regulation, and hospitality have come. Adults today are seeking alternatives to alcohol that feel intentional, elevated, and socially relevant.”IGETHI is crafted for mindful enjoyment, offering a refined alternative to traditional alcohol in social settings. The brand’s presence at Le Méridien Tampa speaks to a growing hospitality trend: meeting guests where wellness, moderation, and culture intersect.IGETHI products served at The Courthouse are hemp-derived, federally compliant, and intended for adults 21 and over.About IGETHIIGETHI is a premium hemp-derived THC spirit that is redefining social drinking through intentional formulation, elevated taste, and cultural awareness. The brand offers adults a sophisticated alternative to alcohol without sacrificing ritual or experience.About Le Méridien Tampa, The CourthouseLocated in Tampa’s historic 1905 Federal Courthouse, Le Méridien Tampa blends European-inspired design with deep local history, offering a boutique hospitality experience in the heart of downtown.

