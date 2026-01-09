A Noble Foundation ANF Issues a Call to Collaborate With Lewis Hamilton, Jerry Lorenzo, and Miles Chamley-Watson

A Noble Foundation ANF 501(c)(3)

Convergence of Lewis Hamilton, Jerry Lorenzo, Miles Chamley-Watson and A Noble Foundation will yield an experience shaped by precision, restraint, and purpose.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Noble Foundation ANF, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to holistic wellness and educational enrichment for children and families, announces a bold initiative centered on Farm-to-Table experiences for youth—and formally issues a call to bring together 3 artist Lewis Hamilton Jerry Lorenzo , and Miles Chamley-Watson as aligned creative partners.A Noble Foundation ANF is hosting a series of Farm-to-Table events developed in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast, this series of events will take place at Boys & Girls Clubs and community centers, transforming familiar spaces into intentional environments of beauty, discipline, and imagination. These gatherings are designed not only to nourish the body through thoughtfully prepared meals, but to fill the soul—inviting children to experience presence, dignity, and excellence through design, intention, and shared experience.The Farm-to-Table ExperienceEach event centers around a beautifully set table, where children gather to share a meal sourced with care. The table itself acts as a symbolic centerpiece—representing unity, belonging, and the idea that every child deserves a seat in spaces of beauty and respect.Children will be immersed in an environment where aesthetics matter—from table settings and surroundings to clothing and activities—often encountering levels of care and presentation they may not otherwise experience. The foundation’s mission is clear: to place crowns on the next generation through beauty, intention, and exposure to higher standards.The visual and experiential language of the events draws inspiration from Formula 1—particularly Ferrari—paired with equestrian elements, reflecting themes of precision, discipline, restraint, and grace. Live horses will be present at select events, reinforcing lessons of responsibility, harmony with nature, and embodied awareness.Alongside the dining experience, a Formula 1–inspired STEM activation will introduce children to engineering, motion, speed, and innovation—bridging Mother Earth and modern technology, and demonstrating that science, creativity, and beauty are interconnected.Documented as Editorial, Not an EventThese experiences are designed to be documented as editorial content, not traditional event coverage. Each gathering will be captured through a refined editorial lens—photography, written narrative, and visual storytelling—producing publishable content that reflects quality.The documentation will live across Noble Adventures Magazine and associated media platforms, preserving the moments as a lasting experience. The goal is to show what youth enrichment can look like when it is approached with vision and intention.Proposed Areas of Artistic Alignment• Lewis Hamilton | Mission 44Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, cultural leader, and the founder of Mission 44, a global initiative dedicated to empowering young people through education, opportunity, and equity. Beyond the track, Hamilton is deeply committed to expanding access to STEM education, using his platform to inspire curiosity, innovation, and confidence in the next generation. Through Mission 44, he champions pathways that connect engineering, technology, and creativity—demonstrating that discipline, purpose, and imagination can open doors far beyond sport.• Jerry Lorenzo | Fear of GodJerry Lorenzo is the founder and creative director of Fear of God, a globally influential fashion house known for its refined minimalism, thoughtful construction, and deep cultural resonance. Rooted in faith, humility, and intentional living, Lorenzo’s work transcends trend-driven fashion—standing instead for purpose, identity, and quiet strength. Through Fear of God, he has redefined modern American luxury by blending spirituality, heritage, and contemporary design, creating garments that honor dignity, self-respect, and timeless values.• Miles Chamley-Watson | World Fencing LeagueMiles Chamley-Watson is an Olympic fencer, cultural innovator, and the founder of the World Fencing League, a groundbreaking platform redefining fencing for a new generation. Known for blending athletic excellence with fashion, music, and art, Chamley-Watson has transformed fencing from a traditional sport into a global cultural movement. Through the World Fencing League, he champions discipline, precision, and self-mastery while expanding access and visibility to a sport historically reserved for elite spaces—inviting youth to see fencing not only as competition, but as an expression of identity, focus, and confidence.The Fruit of CollaborationThe convergence of Lewis Hamilton, Jerry Lorenzo, Miles Chamley-Watson and A Noble Foundation ANF will yield something rare—an experience shaped by precision, restraint, and purpose. Each brings a distinct discipline, yet together they form a unified language: Motion, Design, Mastery and Beauty in service of the next generation.Through Formula 1–inspired STEM, children encounter innovation as possibility—learning that engineering and imagination move at the same speed. Through intentional design and styling, they see themselves reflected with dignity, understanding that how they are presented matters. Through fencing, they embody focus and discipline, discovering confidence through control and respect.The beauty of this collaboration lies not just in seeing, but in feeling—offering young people access to worlds often reserved for the few, and presenting them with care, reverence, and excellence. The result is a living example of what becomes possible when culture, craft, education and beauty move together.What emerges is not a single event, but a new standard—one that plants seeds of identity, curiosity, and self-worth. The fruit of this collaboration is seen not only in images and stories, but in children who walk away knowing they belong in spaces of Beauty, Innovation, and Purpose.The long-term vision for this initiative is to expand across multiple cities and community centers, creating a ripple effect of higher standards in how youth experiences are designed, delivered, and remembered.About A Noble FoundationA Noble Foundation ANF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Whitney McWhorter, dedicated to bringing families together through holistic wellness and educational enrichment. ANF creates thoughtfully designed environments and immersive experiences that nurture the mind, body, and spirit—centering beauty, intention, and presence as essential elements of learning.Programs include:• Sound Therapy• Rhythm & Movement• Spinal Flow & Nervous System Balance• STEM Enrichment• Garden & Floral Design Experiences• Farm-to-Table Learning• Equestrian ExperiencesA Noble Foundation mission is to place crowns on the next generation—cultivating confidence, curiosity, and a sense of belonging in children and the families who raise themMedia & Partnership InquiriesClara JamesInfo@ANobleFoundation.comA Noble Foundation ANF 501(c)(3)

