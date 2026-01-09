Eventeny Announces 2025 evAward Winners Honoring Top Events Across North America

evAwards 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eventeny today announced the winners of the 2025 evAwards , recognizing standout events that took place in the U.S. and Canada in 2025. The evAwards spotlight organizers and events that excelled in community engagement, quality, and overall experience across key categories.Launched in November, the evAwards were open for public nominations and voting. Events submitted by organizers and participants were published to the official voting page, and winners were determined by popular vote in each category.2025 People’s Choice Award Winners:Best Festival: Sabine Freestate FestivalBest Convention: Global Data & AI Virtual Tech ConferenceBest Market: Southern Oregon Holiday MarketBest Fair: Wood County FairBest Pride: Atlanta Pride FestivalBest Art Show: Delray Affair“The evAwards program is driven by the people who attend, support, and participate in these events and we’re proud to highlight the organizers that brought communities together throughout 2025,” said Nausheen Punjani, Eventeny Co-Founder, “By opening nominations and voting to the public, we aim to show the huge impact that local events have on the areas they serve."People’s choice winners receive a complimentary year on Eventeny’s software and free promotion with Eventeny’s vendor marketplace, along with recognition in-platform and on Eventeny’s social media channels.For the full list of people’s choice winners event profiles, visit: https://www.eventeny.com/evawards-2025 In addition to people’s choice awards, Eventeny also recognized top-performing events with Performance Awards. These awards are based on platform data and recognize measurable success across key performance metrics.2025 Performance Award Winners:Most Tickets Sold: GalaxyConMost Onsite Sales: Florida Renaissance FestivalMost Applied-To Event: Sunny Day MarketsMost Sponsored Event: Town of West Hartford EventsMost Visitor Traffic: Kami-ConMost Events Hosted: Elevate Vendor EventsMost Staffed Event: MomoConView the performance award leaderboard: https://www.eventeny.com/outfoxed-leaderboard-2025/ Winners across both programs receive official recognition from Eventeny and will be featured across Eventeny marketing channels.About EventenyEventeny is an all-in-one event management platform used by organizers across the U.S. and Canada. To date, the platform has hosted over 26,000 events reaching 16 million monthly users and supports the largest event vendor marketplace in the U.S. with 60,000+ vendors, artists, and performers. Eventeny provides tools for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, including applications, ticketing, interactive maps, sponsorships, staffing, and on-site operations.

