Kate Hudson to Headline and Chelsea Handler to Host COSF’s Fourth Annual Aspen Snow Ball at the St. Regis Resort

The annual charity gala to be held March 21, 2026 will benefit the Children’s Oncology Support Fund

I am thrilled to be able to support the COSF foundation by hosting this year's Snow Ball in Aspen, as they do incredible work for pediatric cancer patients year-round.” — Chelsea Handler

ASPEN, CO, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Oncology Support Fund (COSF), founded by film producer and philanthropist Thomas Pierce, officially announces 2026 Golden Globe nominee Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), as the headlining performer of the 4th Annual Aspen Snow Ball, set to take place on March 21st, 2026, in Aspen, Colorado, with festivities kicking off on March 19th. The “Pure Imagination” themed event will be emceed by globally recognized comedian, television host and 7-time New York Times best-selling author Chelsea Handler, host of the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, at the esteemed St. Regis Aspen Resort. The star-studded gala presented by COSF will feature a series of events to create the ultimate week in Aspen, to benefit Pediatric Cancer Programs. (www.aspensnowballgala.com)

“We are elated to welcome Golden Globe winner and Academy Award-nominated actress and producer Kate Hudson, Globe-nominated this year as well for Song Sung Blue. It's critical that philanthropy and entertainment work together to make an impact happen. As a native of Aspen, she brings an authenticity to the gala taking place in a town she calls home. We are so excited to have her on the Aspen Snow Ball stage, and grateful for her support to help push our mission forward.” - Children’s Oncology Support Fund, Founding Chairman and Chair of Aspen Snow Ball, Thomas Pierce

Further adds Pierce, “We are equally thrilled to have Chelsea Handler, an incredible talent, lend her comedic genius to the evening as master of ceremonies for our 2026 gala. Fresh off of hosting The Critics Choice Awards, we are honored to have her support COSF on such an important evening.”

"I am thrilled to be able to support the COSF foundation by hosting this year's Snow Ball in Aspen, as they do incredible work for pediatric cancer patients year-round. Any time I can combine skiing with charity, I’m there!” - Chelsea Handler

With ongoing support from local partners and brand sponsors, Aspen Snow Ball offers an unrivaled week in Aspen, notably the most glittering event Aspen offers each year. Attendees, performers and hosts of note in past years have included Diana Ross, Jay Leno, Christie Brinkley, Rachel Zoe, Marcia Gay Harden, Brooke Burke, Nile Rodgers, Macy Gray, Robin Thicke, and Zara Larsson, among others, with this year’s honorary chairs and ambassadors soon to be announced.

“We have many surprises coming together and fantastic sponsors, with a theme “Pure Imagination,” a nod to Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, the golden ticket being remission. Guests will be delighted with an immersive experience, transforming the St. Regis ballroom into a modern reincarnation of the famed Chocolate Factory, with set pieces made of real chocolate generously donated by sponsors. Every year, we have to up the ante and make things interesting. We are asking our donors to come to Aspen for four days of events, and we really have to wow them with the best guest experience all-while remaining budget-conscious,” says Pierce.

Aspen Snow Ball Week attracts influential philanthropists, powerful brands, and entertainers in the pursuit of one common goal to eradicate pediatric cancer. The gala boasts celebrity performances and celebrates honorees making humanitarian and philanthropic contributions aligned with our mission.

COSF funds the development, research, and programs of less toxic therapies for pediatric cancer patients across the nation. Since its inception in January 2023 COSF has raised over $7 million for pediatric cancer research and wellness programs. The foundation works directly with hospitals and established nonprofits to build partnerships with its core values in mind: transparency, community, and relevancy.

Aspen Snow Ball Week and the Aspen Snow Ball Gala promise to be a star-studded event packed with notable entertainment and an incredible curated week in Aspen. To inquire for media, reserve tickets and tables, please contact AspenSnowBall@theinfluence.com, visit AspenSnowballgala.com, and to learn more about COSF visit www.cosffoundation.org.

About Children's Oncology Support Fund (COSF)

Children’s Oncology Support Fund’s mission is to fund the development, research, and programs of less toxic therapies for pediatric cancer patients across the nation. COSF supplies grant funding and pledge funding to donor-dependent patient programs across the nation. COSF works directly with hospitals and established non-profits to build partnerships with its core values in mind: transparency, community, and relevancy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.