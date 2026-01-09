Inaugural ‘Hats on the Hill’ Veterans Advocacy Event Set for January 21 at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta

Hats on the Hill 2026 Event Flyer

Veterans and supporters to gather at Liberty Plaza, Georgia State Capitol to advocate for key issues impacting Georgia’s Veterans community.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans, service members, families, and supporters from across Georgia will gather at Liberty Plaza, located directly across the street from the Georgia State Capitol, on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. for the inaugural Hats on the Hill, a statewide veterans advocacy event focused on amplifying the voices of Georgia’s veteran community.

Hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Georgia, in conjunction with Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), Community Veteran Engagement Boards (CVEBs), and other leading veteran organization partners through the Georgia Veterans on the Hill Alliance, Hats on the Hill represents a first-of-its-kind advocacy rally in Georgia, bringing together Georgia’s foremost Veterans organizations, advocates, veteran family members, and supporters as a unified effort to advance issues impacting veterans, military families, and survivors.

The event will feature an outdoor rally with remarks from leaders within Georgia’s Veterans community, representing a broad alliance of veteran organizations and advocacy partners. Attendees are encouraged to wear their VSO-, military-, or service-affiliated hat as a visible symbol of unity and advocacy, giving the event its name, Hats on the Hill.

Remarks at the rally will focus on several top priority issues impacting Georgia’s veterans community, including efforts to protect veterans from unaccredited claims representatives (“claim sharks”), the need for additional state-operated veterans homes to serve Georgia’s growing veteran population, and the importance of strengthened funding for the Georgia Department of Veterans Service to ensure veterans can access the benefits and support they have earned.

In addition to the rally, partnering vendors and veteran-focused organizations will be on site to engage with attendees, share resources, and provide information on programs and services available to veterans and their families.

As a special thank-you, the first 200 attendees will receive a free Georgia Veterans on the Hill lapel pin, along with additional giveaways while supplies last.

“Hats on the Hill is about showing up, visibly and collectively, for Georgia’s veterans,” says Bill Miles, State Commander for the VFW Department of Georgia. “By gathering at Liberty Plaza, we are sending a clear message to state legislators that Veterans’ voices matter and that we are committed to advocating together for those who have served.”

The event is open to the public. Veterans, family members, and patriotic supporters are encouraged to attend. While no prior registration is required, those who do register on the event page will receive updates leading up to the rally.

Event Details

• What: Inaugural Hats on the Hill – Veterans Advocacy Event

• When: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

• Time: 11:00 a.m.

• Where: Liberty Plaza, directly across from the Georgia State Capitol, Atlanta, GA

About the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Georgia

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Georgia is a nonprofit Veterans Service Organization dedicated to fostering camaraderie among U.S. veterans of overseas conflicts. The VFW advocates for the rights and benefits of all military veterans, service members, and their families, while promoting patriotism and community engagement throughout the state. With more than 24,000 VFW and Auxiliary members and 91 Posts, the VFW Department of Georgia is Still Serving – Everything We Do, We Do For Veterans.

Visit GeorgiaVFW.org to learn more.

About Georgia Veterans on the Hill

Georgia Veterans on the Hill is a collaborative, nonpartisan initiative uniting the voices of Georgia’s Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs), Community Veterans Engagement Boards (CVEBs), and other leading organizations and thought leaders to advocate for sound policy, community engagement, and improved quality of life for veterans, military families, caregivers, and survivors. Through joint statements, legislative monitoring, and strategic outreach and collaboration, the collective strengthens the state’s veteran ecosystem and ensures those who served continue to be heard at every level of government.

Visit GeorgiaVOH.org to learn more.

For additional event information, Contact:

Dwayne Kilbourne

Chief of Staff, VFW Department of Georgia

marketing@georgiavfw.org

833-564-6839 x 718

