ExtendAg and Fortune 500 Food Manufacturer Complete Integration Enhancement, Reducing BOL Visibility Time by 96 Percent

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExtendAg, a leading purpose-built solution for raw product procurement and operations in the agriculture industry and part of a growing global collaborative of Agri-Food innovators under Cultura Technologies, recently published a case study detailing results from an integration enhancement project with a Fortune 500 food and beverage manufacturer. Working alongside the manufacturer's SAP team, the collaborative effort reduced Bill of Lading visibility time from 48 hours to 20 minutes and was fully implemented within one week.The manufacturer, which processes millions of pounds of product daily and manages 10 million pounds of tomato paste inventory, identified an opportunity to accelerate data flow between ExtendAg's commodity accounting platform and SAP. ExtendAg's integration specialists worked directly with the company's SAP team to map workflows and identify where speed could be gained."ExtendAg jumped right in," said the company's materials planner. "Within three to four days, they had already refined the upload process and the SAP creation process. It went so quick."Prior to the enhancement, a typical 50-BOL shipment batch required 25 hours for initial import. Following the optimization, the same batch processes in 8.3 hours, with end-to-end visibility available in 20 to 30 minutes.Key results from the project include:End-to-end BOL visibility reduced from 48 hours to 20 minutesData export time reduced from 60 minutes to 15 minutes50-BOL batch processing reduced from 25 hours to 8.3 hoursError resolution time reduced from a full business day to under one hourFull implementation completed in one weekThe faster data flow enabled new operational capabilities for the manufacturer, including dynamic sourcing between rail and truck based on real-time inventory needs and proactive problem identification before issues affect production schedules."There's a lot better visibility now, which is extremely helpful," said the company's supply planner. "Rail cars uploaded by 2pm are fully in-system by 3pm."The enhanced integration contributed to broader operational improvements at the facility, where the manufacturer reports annual demurrage savings exceeding $2.4 million.About ExtendAgExtendAg provides vital operational intelligence for specialty crop processors, delivering purpose-built solutions that fill the gaps ERPs can't. Trusted by the industry for over 45 years, ExtendAg offers comprehensive grower management, supply chain visibility, plant automation, and accounting tools that help processors gain complete control across every harvest. ExtendAg processes over one million loads annually across more than 70 crop types for leading food companies including Campbell's, Kraft Heinz, and Pacific Coast Producers. ExtendAg is part of Cultura Technologies, an Agri-Food focused collective of companies collaborating to strengthen the world's most important industry. Learn more at extendag.com.About Cultura TechnologiesCultura brings together people, businesses, and technologies focused on building a thriving and resilient agri-food system. Globally, our insights help enable better decision-making across the entire food supply. For more information, visit www.culturatech.com or follow Cultura on LinkedIn.

