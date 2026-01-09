State disciplines health care providers (01-09-2026)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In December 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Ramon Castaneda (NA60523611) with unprofessional conduct. In November 2024, the department received a complaint alleging inappropriate sexual conduct. Castaneda failed to respond to the department’s request for information.

Chelan County

In November 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission denied Maria Rosario Arnaga-Rodriguez’s (D161670226) application for a dental assistant credential. In May 2023, Arnaga-Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree theft, a class C felony.

Island County

In December 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission withdrew its statement of charges against pharmacist Aaron Matthew Syring (PH00040713).

King County

In December 2025 the Department of Health granted Felix Itoto Eshesimua’s (NA70064150) application for a registered nursing assistant credential with conditions.

In December 2025 the Department of Health charged massage therapist Meijun Guo (MA60374295) with unprofessional conduct. In January and February 2025, Guo allegedly failed to comply with the terms and conditions of a July 2023 agreed order, including failing to notify the department of changes to her address and employment and failing to respond to the department’s requests for information after relocating out of state.

In December 2025 the Examining Board of Psychology and Steven R. Kubacki (PY00002316) entered an agreed order placing his psychologist credential on probation for at least 2.5 years and subject to additional conditions.

In December 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission granted Kris Daviel Martinez’s (IR70007624) application for a pharmacist intern credential and immediately placed the credential on probation. In July 2025, Martinez was charged in Massachusetts with felony larceny from a person (equivalent to a class C felony in Washington), two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (equivalent to a class B felony in Washington) and assault and battery on a family or household member (equivalent to a gross misdemeanor in Washington).

In December 2025 the Department of Health charged home care aide Kyon J. Saucier (HM60824302) with unprofessional conduct. In December 2023, Saucier allegedly used inappropriate physical force toward a child and made threatening and inappropriate statements to students. During the department’s investigation, Saucier admitted to physically restraining a child.

In December 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Tianna Marie Stevens’ (CO61290958) substance use disorder professional trainee credential.

Pierce County

In December 2025 the Department of Health notified Edward Cheers (CG61359388) of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order for the unlicensed practice of counseling. Beginning in February 2024, Cheers continued to provide therapy services after his agency affiliated counselor credential expired.

In December 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Joswel Renan Lino (NA61364205) with unprofessional conduct. Between April and October 2024, Lino allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a patient. Lino failed to respond to the department’s requests for information.

In December 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Dennis Gregory Savare’s (CO61364471) substance use disorder professional trainee credential.

Snohomish County

In December 2025 the Department of Health and Kenneth Karlas Kensinger (NC10013240) entered an agreed order reinstating Kensinger’s certified nursing assistant credential with conditions.

Spokane County

In December 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Zackery Allen Fields’ (CP61636110, CO61346451) substance use disorder professional and substance use disorder professional trainee credentials.

In October 2025 the Department of Health reinstated Mary Eyvonne Green’s (NC60014915) certified nursing assistant credential.

In December 2025 the Department of Health granted Jamian Robaire Horner’s (NA61416434) application for a registered nursing assistant credential with conditions.

In December 2025 the Department of Health granted Jay Wendlyn Thielen’s (CO70050489) application for a substance use disorder professional trainee credential with conditions and placed the credential on probation for at least three years.

Thurston County

In December 2025 the Department of Health charged substance use disorder professional trainee, social worker trainee and social worker Tiffany Page Chhuom (CO60777461, SC60784501, LW61149320) with unprofessional conduct. Beginning in 2021, Chhuom allegedly misrepresented her education and credentials and engaged in misleading and retaliatory conduct, including the misuse of Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services reporting.

Whatcom County

In October 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Rachel Openshaw-Tapia (NA61221174) with unprofessional conduct. In January 2025, Openshaw-Tapia allegedly admitted to electronically distributing sexually explicit images involving minors. During the investigation, Openshaw-Tapia was found to have also recorded protected patient identification information on her personal phone.

Whitman County

In December 2025 the Department of Health charged registered agency affiliated counselor Deaneal Paul McKnight (CG61238040) with unprofessional conduct. In October 2024, McKnight was allegedly terminated from employment following concerns about unprofessional conduct and job performance. In 2025, Adult Protective Services investigated McKnight in connection with the care of a vulnerable adult. McKnight failed to notify the department of his employment termination and failed to respond to the department’s requests for information.

Out of State

Idaho: In December 2025 the Department of Health granted Laurel Anne Nielsen’s (CG70049981) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential with conditions and placed the credential on probation for at least two years.