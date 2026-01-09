ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEAGRAM’S ESCAPES SPIKED REBRANDS FAN-FAVORITE FLAVOR TO SLAMMIN’ ME HAPPY Rochester, NY – (January 9, 2026) –Seagram’s Escapes Spiked is bringing even more heat to WWE fans with the debut of Slammin’ Me Happy! We’ve taken the legendary, fan-favorite Jamaican Me Happy and given it a high-energy makeover inspired by our partnership with WWE. Formerly known as Rumble Punch, this refreshed look and name are all about bringing the intensity of the ring straight to your next hangout. Seagram’s Escapes Spiked Slammin’ Me Happy boasts delicious, tropical flavor with a bold 10% ABV available in various sizes at convenience stores and grocery retailers across the U.S.“With a fresh new look and that classic flavor you already love, Slammin’ Me Happy is ready to dominate,” says Kate Shandorf, brand manager for Seagram’s Escapes. “So, whether you’re watching Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, or a massive event like WrestleMania, this is the ultimate drink for the action.”About Seagram’s Escapes SpikedWith exciting collaborations and commitment to innovation, Seagram’s Escapes Spiked continues to make waves in the flavored malt beverage space. Seagram’s Escapes Spiked is a higher 10% ALC./VOL. line of Seagram’s Escapes premium malt beverages. Offering the same delicious flavor expected by the brand, Seagram’s Escapes Spiked is available nationally in a variety of flavors including Slammin Me Happy (formerly Jamaican Me Happy/Rumble Punch), Slammin Blueberry, and Pineapple Powerhouse.About Seagram’s Escapes: Seagram’s Escapes is a premium malt beverage with natural flavors and certified colors. Introduced in 1985 and based out of Rochester, New York. Stay connected with Seagram’s Escapes on Instagram, X, Facebook & Pinterest. The Seagram Beverage Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com . ©2026 The Seagram Beverage Company, Rochester, NY www.seagramsescapes.com . Flavored Malt Beverage. Always Drink Responsibly.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.