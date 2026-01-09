Broadcast Management Group Introduces Future-Ready Model for Building and Staffing Live Production Facilities

BMG's DC Crew Working on Remote REMI live production event recorded in Florida. Broadcast Management Group's Network Operations Center Layout BMG Cloud Control Center used for Remote Broadcast Services BMG Crew live in multi camera basketball event

Centralized, on-demand production and scalable staffing deliver tier-one broadcast quality without legacy facility costs.

Live production is changing quickly, and the old model of building and owning isolated systems at every venue or facility is no longer sustainable for many organizations.” — Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is expanding its suite of centralized production and transmission offerings designed to meet the evolving needs of news, sports, entertainment, and enterprise clients.By leveraging BMG’s state-of-the-art 1080p HDR, 5.1 surround sound Network Operations Center (NOC) and the BMG Cloud Control Center™, clients can access broadcast-grade production capabilities through a modern, scalable services model, without the traditional burden of purchasing, building, and maintaining costly broadcast infrastructure that is often underutilized.For decades, many organizations have relied on the legacy approach of designing and building on-site production control rooms, post-production facilities, and transmission environments investing heavily in switchers, routers, replay systems, graphics platforms, audio consoles, edit systems, monitoring, encoding, Media Asset Management (MAM), and master control. While these facilities can deliver high-quality production, they require significant capital expenditure, dedicated real estate, ongoing engineering support, and frequent technology refresh cycles. In many cases, these systems sit idle outside of substantial events or peak production schedules.BMG’s centralized production services model offers a more innovative and flexible alternative, combining high-end facilities, ultra-low latency connectivity, and specialized teams that can scale on demand. Organizations positioned to benefit most include stadiums and entertainment venues, television station groups, OTT and FAST channel operators, and enterprise video clients.“Live production is changing quickly, and the old model of building and owning isolated systems at every venue or facility is no longer sustainable for many organizations,” said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group. “BMG can leverage high-end production control rooms, post-production, master control, playout, Media Asset Management, and transmission services, along with cloud-enabled workflows and experienced production staff on demand. The result is a more cost-effective, scalable model that supports today’s production demands and is built for the future.”“BMG’s low-latency workflows allow clients to leverage our Network Operations Center from anywhere in the country,” said Dave Wieler, SVP of Consulting at Broadcast Management Group. “Clients can contract BMG to build the acquisition component onsite while BMG provides the centralized infrastructure, engineering, and operational staffing. This delivers a powerful model that scales efficiently as needs grow.”Over the past six years, BMG has proven this model in real-world, high-stakes production environments. BMG regularly executes complex multi-camera productions, integrating 6-50 camera feeds from multiple remote locations into the BMG Cloud Control Center™ and Washington, D.C. Network Operations Center, where shows are produced and distributed with broadcast-grade reliability, low latency, and scalable staffing. This proven approach enables clients to achieve higher production value and faster deployment while significantly reducing capital spending and eliminating the inefficiency of underutilized facility-based infrastructure.About Broadcast Management Group (BMG)Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is a global leader in broadcast production, creative services, and media technology, providing end-to-end solutions for broadcast networks, enterprises, sports organizations, OTT platforms, and FAST channels. BMG delivers live event production , studio production, broadcast managed services , systems design and integration, and staffing and operations management. Powered by the BMG Cloud Control Center™ and supported by BMG’s state-of-the-art Network Operations Center (NOC) in Washington, D.C., the company enables scalable, secure, and sustainable production workflows for clients worldwide. BMG also has operations in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Las Vegas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.