Lila Karlsen to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lila Karlsen, sustainable packaging innovator and global business leader, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on eliminating single-use plastics, scaling carbon-negative bioplastics, and leading innovation that protects both business and the planet.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Karlsen will explore how sustainable materials like ocean calcium sand can replace fossil-fuel plastics at scale. She breaks down how innovation, persistence, and the right teams are required to bring renewable, compostable products to market despite cost and adoption challenges. Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of the future of sustainable packaging and the leadership required to drive real environmental impact.“Purposeful innovation is how we protect future generations,” said Karlsen.Lila’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/lila-karlsen

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.