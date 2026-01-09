The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Friday, January 9, 2026

A key component to the American Dream is homeownership, but recently for many that has been out of reach. House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to decrease housing costs and make homeownership easier.

The National Manufactured Housing Construction and Safety Standards Act of 1974 gave the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) primary authority for setting energy efficiency standards for manufactured housing, directing the agency to develop standards that were cost-effective.

Over 30 years later, however, Congress also gave the Department of Energy (DOE) the authority to set energy efficiency standards for manufactured homes in the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 (EISA), requiring the DOE standards be based on the most recent version of the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) – even though the IECC is intended for individually built homes or site-built homes and is not compatible with energy standards of manufactured homes.

Having two federal agencies imposing energy standards results in repetitive regulations, conflicting standards, and needless delays. A more burdensome and confusing regulatory process makes it harder for homebuilders to construct affordable homes and, in turn, drives up costs for hardworking Americans seeking to fulfill the American Dream and purchase their own home.

Over the last several years, demand for affordable housing has significantly increased, and manufactured housing plays a crucial role in meeting that increasing demand. We need to be lowering the costs of housing wherever we can, not raising housing costs with redundant and confusing regulations and pricing families out.

Rep. Erin Houchin’s legislation, H.R. 5184, the Affordable HOMES Act, amends EISA to restore sole authority to HUD for setting energy efficiency standards for manufactured housing while allowing DOE to provide recommendations to HUD, streamlining the process for setting energy standards to help lower manufactured housing costs and increase housing affordability for hardworking Americans.

House Republicans are working to cut the red tape and make housing more affordable for every American.