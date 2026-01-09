The Republican Recap: Week of January 5, 2026

Here’s a recap of what Republicans achieved on the House Floor this week:

Lowering Housing Costs and Restoring the American Dream ✅

The National Manufactured Housing Construction and Safety Standards Act of 1974 gave the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) primary authority for setting energy efficiency standards for manufactured housing, directing the agency to develop standards that were cost-effective. Over 30 years later, however, Congress also gave the Department of Energy (DOE) the authority to set energy efficiency standards for manufactured homes in the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 (EISA).

Having two federal agencies imposing energy standards results in repetitive regulations, conflicting standards, and needless delays. A more burdensome and confusing regulatory process makes it harder for homebuilders to construct affordable homes and, in turn, drives up costs for hardworking Americans seeking to fulfill the American Dream and purchase their own home.

Over the last several years, demand for affordable housing has significantly increased, and manufactured housing plays a crucial role in meeting that increasing demand. We need to be lowering the costs of housing wherever we can, not raising housing costs with redundant and confusing regulations and pricing families out. House Republicans passed legislation to decrease housing costs and make homeownership easier.

Rep. Erin Houchin’s legislation, H.R. 5184, the Affordable HOMES Act, amends EISA to restore sole authority to HUD for setting energy efficiency standards for manufactured housing while allowing DOE to provide recommendations to HUD, streamlining the process for setting energy standards to help lower manufactured housing costs and increase housing affordability for hardworking Americans.

“As demand for affordable homes has surged, so have unnecessary costs, making the dream of homeownership slip further out of reach for Americans. The Affordable HOMES Act takes a practical approach by cutting red tape and regulations that contribute to pricing American families out of owning a home, which will increase supply and lower costs. I’m proud to see the House take an important step toward restoring the American Dream with the passage of this bill,” said Rep. Houchin.

What Members Said:

Rep. Gabe Evans that H.R. 5184 removes unnecessary red tape, lowers housing costs, and helps millions of families access affordable manufactured homes. emphasized that H.R. 5184 removes unnecessary red tape, lowers housing costs, and helps millions of families access affordable manufactured homes.

To continue making progress in funding the government, House Republicans passed a package of three appropriations bills that furthers President Trump’s agenda and delivers real spending cuts for hardworking Americans.

The Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act protects Americans at home and advances American leadership by halting the spread of fentanyl and other illicit drugs in the U.S. through increased funding for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), holding foreign countries accountable for unfair trade practices, supporting NASA’s Artemis program to counter China, bolstering the American research enterprise, and countering foreign adversaries by increasing funding to the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). It also defends the Second Amendment from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) overreach and invests in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

The Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act bolsters our long term national security by investing in our nuclear weapons stockpile and infrastructure, preventing hostile nations and terrorist groups from acquiring nuclear devices or expertise, and banning the sale of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China. This legislation also reduces our reliance on foreign countries for critical minerals by making historic investments in mining technologies. Additionally, the legislation improves and maintains America’s ports and waterways and increases investments to develop new geothermal energy sources.

The Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act allows us to continue unleashing American energy by increasing funding for oil and gas development. It reduces regulatory burdens by encouraging the ongoing review of harmful Biden-era rules and exempting farmers and livestock producers from confusing greenhouse gas permitting and reporting requirements, and safeguards access to public lands. It also combats illegal drug trade, confronts the opioid crisis, and increases funding for law enforcement to protect public lands. Additionally, the legislation gets rid of wasteful funding for Environmental Justice and cutting funding for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

H.R. 6938, the Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, 2026, sponsored by Chairman Tom Cole, makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to strengthen our energy security, secure our communities, reduce bureaucratic environmental red tape, advance critical programs, and implement President Trump’s America-First agenda.

“This week, the House took another step forward in advancing three more FY26 appropriations bills to President Trump’s desk. Through bipartisan, committee-led consensus, we are delivering full-year measures that spend less than current funding, implement critical priorities for our districts, and continue to advance the America First agenda. This was not by accident – it is the result of ending bloated omnibuses, empowering members, and doing the hard work Article I of the Constitution demands. I commend the leadership and attention to detail of our Subcommittee leaders: Chairman Hal Rogers, Chairman Mike Simpson, and Chairman Chuck Fleischmann. With their direction, we have a product that supports law enforcement and the fight against illicit drugs, unleashes U.S. energy dominance and strengthens nuclear deterrence, and supports our wildland firefighters and the stewardship of America’s resources. This package reflects a commitment to governing discipline, transparency, and purpose. It is exactly the kind of responsible legislating the American people expect – and deserve – from Congress,” said Chairman Cole.