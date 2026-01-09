Sasha’s Pet Resort Announces Complimentary Access to Sasha’s Gang Adventures Blog

Turquoise brings magical poweers to Sasha's Pet Resort.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sasha’s Pet Resort (store.sashaspr.com) announced today that in light of the increasing popularity of the company’s blog: Continuing Adventures of Sasha’s Gang; the blog will be made available complementary for a limited sign-up period to the public.

The explorations, which come to life at Sasha’s Pet Resort, focus on the main characters who magically transmit their thoughts to humans! This includes the resort’s namesake, Sasha, who has been fictionally resurrected to a healthy life. The gang leader and matriarch, Mama Cass, leads the gang members iintheir antics ncluding Socrates, Turquoise, Hoss, Bambi, Eisenhower and John Madden in an exciting myriad of adventures from earthquakes to an attempted dognapping and assisting an abandoned llama!

“I’ve been told by a few animal psychologists that dogs only have the emotional maturity of a two-year-old child. While I don’t possess an advanced sheepskin in animal behavior, I can attest to the fact I’d gladly back a fair number of these canines in a poker game against these learned psychologists,” said Dan McFadden, founder of Sasha’s Pet Resort in Redmond, Washington. ”We’ve had pooches perform amazing feats both academically and physically that I reckon are at the intellectual level of a five- or six-year-old child.”

The Adventures of Sasha’s Gang can be found at: store.sashaspr.com/blogs/news

As well, a summation of the first two chapters can be seen at: store.sashaspr.com/blogs/news/summary-of-sashas-gang-first-chapters

About Sasha’s Pet Resort

Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.

For more information visit store.sashaspr.com or email danm@sashaspr.com



