One Art Space Presents Mitchell Rodbell’s Curation of 12 Artists Works ‘The Space Between Us’

One Art Space Logo Collage of “The Space Between Us” Works (Photo Credit: One Art Space) Image Rhapsody in Bloom (Photo Credit: Mitchell Rodbell)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Art Space will present The Space Between Us, a group exhibition curated by Mitchell Rodbell, at the gallery’s TriBeCa location at 23 Warren Street. The show brings together 13 featured artists, including Rodbell, Miyuki Fuji, Madhu Powar Garg, Marietta Gavaris, Yasuji Hirashiki, John Kneapler, Suyapa Quinn, Toby Rabiner, Candace Raney, Jacqueline Rey, Jules Schaffer, Susana Tavel and Heidi Teuscher, for a weeklong presentation that explores connection, contrast and the emotional charge that can live in the spaces we share.An opening reception will be held Thursday, January 15th, with a VIP hour from 6:00pm to 7:00pm followed by a public reception from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. The exhibition will be on view Monday, January 12th through Sunday, January 18th, 2026.Rodbell, a New York City based artist known for work shaped by color, movement, and the textures of the natural world, curates the exhibition with an eye toward visual dialogue across styles and sensibilities. His approach emphasizes the viewer’s experience of energy, atmosphere, and tone as works interact across the gallery space.MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, co-owner of One Art Space on the new exhibition, “We are honored to welcome this talented group of artists to One Art Space for The Space Between Us as many of the participating artists are part of the Art Students League community, and it is a privilege to share their work with TriBeCa audiences in a show that highlights both individual voices and the conversation that happens when those voices come together.”ABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years. Located at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York City the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene like Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and an upcoming solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young, whose paintings are held in institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, as well as in the collections of some of the highest-end buyers in the art market. One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together in one space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspaceABOUT The Artists:Mitchell RodbellMitchell Rodbell is a New York City based painter whose work moves between observation and abstraction, drawing inspiration from oceans, sunsets, expansive skies, and blooms in acrylic and watercolor. He earned a BFA from Syracuse University and spent more than 40 years as a fashion industry creative director before shifting to a full time fine art practice shaped by bold color, texture, and modernist influences. A member of the Art Students League of New York, he has exhibited in New York City and the Hamptons, including a 2025 solo show at Pleiades Gallery in Chelsea. For more information, please visit: www.mrodbellart.com IG: @mrodbellart | F: MitchellRodbellArtMiyuki FujiMiyuki Fuji is a Tokyo born artist and an Art Students League of New York Certificate Program student whose abstract practice is shaped by Japanese traditions of kendo and Zen. She studied philosophy and Japanese literature at Kyoritsu Women’s University before relocating to New York to deepen her studio work. Her paintings emphasize intuitive, spontaneous gesture and focus on the nuanced space that exists between oppositesMadhu Powar GargMadhu is a highly creative and original abstract painter of 25 years. She draws inspiration from her Indian heritage and her multitude of global cultural and natural experiences. Her color sense is exceptional, and she recently received the RED DOT for Best Painting at the Art Students League. Madhu has exhibited with her gallery Madhu+ Co at The Hampton Fine Art Fair. IG: @madhupowargargMarietta GavarisMarietta explores line, shape, chaos and energy in her abstract paintings. A former Jewish Museum director referred to her work as “The Cousin of Matisse”. Marietta is a former fashion director, who draws from her reservoir of talent in fashion. She received Honorable Mention at Guild Hall in East Hampton, Merit Scholarship +Honorable Mentions at The League. IG: @magnyc27Yasuji HirashikiYasuji has been painting for over 55 years and has been painting actively at The League since 1985. He has the gift of conveying color and texture while creating multiple layers of paint. He will often re-work a painting that he started 25 years ago totally modernize it. Yasuji is the winner of The Elias and Lillian Newman Memorial Award.John KneaplerJohn Kneapler is known for abstract landscape paintings and fine line drawings that capture shifting weather, especially the charged energy before a storm and the calm that follows. A retired graphic design and branding executive, he led New York City firm John Kneapler Design for 40 years, with projects ranging from Citarella to MoMA greeting card designs. He has studied painting at the Art Students League of New York for 25 years, serves on its board, and is a graduate of Pratt Institute and Florida State University.IG: @johnkneaplerpaintingsSuyapa QuinnSuyapa has the unique talent to beautifully render images that are amazingly grand in scale. Influenced by pop art of the 1960’s, she holds a BFA from University of Madrid and a graphic design degree from Pratt and The Art Students League. Suyapa’s work is shown internationally and is held in many private collections. IG: @supaya.quinnToby RabinerToby was trained as a special education teacher and taught for many years and a mentor in many galleries. In her storied life, Toby was a cover artist for Interview Magazine, painted at the Chelsea Hotel supervised billboard paintings in Times Square, and hung out with Andy Warhol at the Factory. Her lifelong passion for painting family, cultural events, portraits and children is very intuitive. Toby is also a member of the Art Students League.IG: @tobyrabinerCandace RaneyHas enjoyed a long career in the arts. She was an executive acquisitions editor with a prestigious firm for over 20 years. She has studied at The with Larry Poons amongst other great artists, for many years and has recently been the recipient of the Merit Scholarship at The Art Students League. Her graphic, cubistic style and color sense is very evocative but yet very calming.Jacqueline ReyJacqueline Rey is a Swiss-born abstract artist based in New York City whose vibrant, thickly textured paintings are driven by color, gesture and sound. Her creative roots began with classical piano and dance training in Switzerland, later expanding through formative years in California and continued development in Paris. Influenced by music, nature and human connection, she is a merit scholarship recipient and a member of the Art Students League. IG: @jreypaintingsJules SchafferJules Schaffer, also known as Julie Salles Schaffer, is a New York based painter whose work captures quiet moments through watercolor and, more recently, oil. An architect for 26 years, she brings a precise sense of space and structure to compositions that still leave room for intuition and spontaneity. Her largely plein air practice, shaped by travel and studio work in Chelsea, explores light and shadow through vibrant color and lived presence. IG: @paintingjulieSusana TavelSusana, is originally from Argentina but lives in New York City and Dutchess County. Her wide range as a painter showcases her ability to render landscapes and nature from a very realistic style to a totally abstract. Her medium is watercolor and acrylic. She is a very skilled artist who has painted at The Arts Students League for over twenty years.Heidi TeuscherHeidi Teuscher is an abstract painter shaped by a life lived between California’s Sierra foothills, New York City, and the Catskill Mountains, translating mood and movement through color, texture, and gesture. Influenced by West Coast light, East Coast seasons, and the music that fills her Catskill studio, her work favors energy and atmosphere over representation. After working across music, acting, and photography, she pursued abstraction at the Woodstock School of Art and is now a member of the Art Students League of New York, with work exhibited in Woodstock and New York City and held in private collections. IG: @heidi2sure

