Judge Ebony M. Scott Shares Journey to the Bench at Abramson Scholarship Foundation Event

On January 7, 2026, Judge Ebony M. Scott got to know the talented young people at Abramson Scholarship Foundation during their annual Professional Development Workshop at DC Superior Court. Judge Scott is a proud, former ASF mentor and currently serves on the ASF Advisory Council.

She spent the evening sharing her journey to the bench, all while emphasizing the importance of building strong connections within your professional network and reaching back to help others. The Superior Court judge joined the spotlight with many passionate local professionals on the panel: Law, Public Policy, International Affairs & Social Impact.

For more than 30 years, ASF has provided DC high school graduates with financial assistance and comprehensive mentoring as they pursue college and career success. The annual Professional Development Workshop connects the young scholars to career professionals in their areas of interest; this year, dozens of professionals representing various legal careers and other fields came together to participate.