Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Celebrates Successful “Pictures with Santa” Events in Bakersfield and Apple Valley

ABSI team at the "Pictures with Santa" event in Bakersfield, CA ABSI team at the "Pictures with Santa" event in Apple Valley, CA

CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) proudly celebrated the success of its “Pictures with Santa” holiday events, hosted this December at its Bakersfield and Apple Valley clinics. These sensory-friendly celebrations brought families together in a warm, inclusive environment where children could enjoy holiday traditions in a way that felt safe, joyful, and supportive.The Bakersfield “Pictures with Santa” event took place on December 13th at ABSI’s Coffee Road clinic and families were welcomed to a morning filled with smiles, laughter, and holiday cheer. Children and caregivers enjoyed photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, festive cocoa and cookies, and hands-on holiday crafts that were thoughtfully designed to support sensory needs. The event reflected ABSI’s continued commitment to creating meaningful, accessible experiences for the families and communities it serves.“Seeing our families relaxed, smiling, and truly engaged in the moment was incredibly special,” said Cassandra of the Bakersfield clinic. “Additionally, these events allow children to experience holiday traditions without pressure, and they remind families that they are supported by a community that genuinely understands their needs.”One week later, ABSI’s Apple Valley clinic hosted its High Desert “Pictures with Santa” celebration, which was met with equally enthusiastic participation. Families were provided festive treats, creative crafts, and the opportunity to take holiday photos in a calm, welcoming setting that was tailored to individuals with autism and other neurodiverse needs. The event reinforced ABSI’s dedication to community connection and inclusive programming across Southern California.“The joy and comfort we saw from both children and parents made this event a true success,” stated Jennifer, MA, QBA. “It’s incredibly rewarding providing a space where families can celebrate the holidays feeling understood, supported, and at ease.”Both events were provided at no cost to ABSI families and exemplified the organization’s mission to go beyond clinical services by fostering community, connection, and memorable experiences. ABSI is excited to continue these cherished holiday traditions in the years to come.For more information about ABSI social skills programs and upcoming community events, please call 1-855-581-0100 or email info@autismbehaviorservices.com.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) provides evidence-based, compassionate behavioral services rooted in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). With locations throughout California, ABSI’s goal is to empower individuals with autism and other developmental needs through person-centered treatment, social groups , community engagement, and family support.

