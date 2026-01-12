Hicks Partners Names Taylor Nemeth as Director of Economic Development & Grants

Taylor Nemeth, Director of Economic Development & Grants

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hicks Partners, LLC, a leading business consulting firm providing government affairs, economic development , and grant writing services, today announced the appointment of Taylor Nemeth as Director of Economic Development & Grants. In this role, Nemeth will support the firm's expanding economic development and energy siting practices while managing key client relationships and grant initiatives.Nemeth brings extensive experience in federal government relations, constituent services, and grant administration to the position. Her background includes six years of Congressional experience, where she developed deep expertise in navigating federal agencies and securing funding opportunities for local governments."Taylor's experience working at the intersection of federal, state, and local government, combined with her proven success grant development and federal funding strategy makes her an exceptional addition to our team," said Brian Hicks, President & CEO at Hicks Partners. "Her ability to build relationships across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive solutions for our clients."Prior to joining Hicks Partners, Nemeth served on the staff of Congressman Troy Balderson for six years. As District Representative, she served as the Congressman's liaison to state and local governments, educational institutions, hospital systems, nonprofits, and private sector entities across a rapidly growing five-county region. She also managed the grant portfolio for Ohio's Twelfth Congressional District, helping hundreds of local governments identify and secure federal funding opportunities. Nemeth began her tenure with the office as Staff Assistant and Constituent Service Representative, assisting constituents across central and southeast Ohio in navigating federal agencies.Nemeth holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Ohio University.

