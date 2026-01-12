Web3 & AI Social Travel Ecosystem Staynex Announces Landmark Partnership With Privacy-First Social Network mewe

From Social to Travel: Staynex Teams Up With MeWe to Rewire the Experience

This collaboration bridges social connection and Web3-powered travel, unlocking shared perks, exclusive offers, and new engagement pathways for both ecosystems

HONG KONG, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staynex , a Web3 and AI infused social travel membership ecosystem that blends blockchain-enhanced membership with curated vacations, today announced a landmark partnership with mewe , the privacy-first social network that connects over 20 million users worldwide.This collaboration marks a first for both brands. Staynex will become mewe’s inaugural travel partner and the first brand to launch a branded page on the platform that optimises how users benefit from web3 technologies, while mewe will serve as Staynex’s first strategic social media partner. Together, the companies will connect mewe’s vibrant communities with the Staynex travel discovery and booking ecosystem, creating a bridge between social engagement and real-world travel experiences. This will enable users to explore destinations, unlock exclusive offers, and book experiences via socially-driven journeys.With over 700,000 communities on their platform, mewe enables brands to engage users through direct, community-driven interaction, free from algorithmic throttling and pay-to-play visibility. Through this partnership, Staynex will launch a dedicated branded page on mewe, giving users an additional touchpoint to explore curated stays, exclusive offers, unique itineraries, as well as providing additional incentives for mewe users to join its travel membership community.In parallel, mewe will launch a first of its kind digital wallet for all mewe users, placing control back in the hands of the communities. Central to this evolution of digital economies will be a community token, which transforms social interactions into rewarded experiences rather than a data mining exercise. Through the strategic partnership with Staynex, mewe users will leverage tokens to unlock exclusive rewards and access features within the platform. By enabling seamless connections between Web3 technologies and online communities, users can own their value, earn from their participation and enjoy all of the benefits of connecting with new people.The partnership will be activated through a series of co-branded initiatives across peak travel and Web3 moments, including seasonal campaigns, content collaborations, and community-driven storytelling. Staynex will also explore token-powered travel entitlements, enabling mewe users to participate in next-generation loyalty experiences while enjoying flexible, high-value travel options worldwide.“As a web3 and AI-infused social travel ecosystem, this is a powerful step toward community-driven travel. Together with mewe, we’re excited to create new opportunities for our members to explore, connect, and book in a way that feels authentic and rewarding,” said Yuen Wong, CEO and Founder of Staynex. “By embedding the Staynex experience directly into mewe’s vast array of dedicated and active communities, we’re combining our competitive pricing with zero markups with the simplicity of community-first conversion.”“Partnering with brands like Staynex who understand the power of community-driven platforms is an important step in expanding what mewe can offer our members. By bringing unique travel opportunities, VIP stays, membership tiers, and rich travel-focused content to our ecosystem, we’re giving our users even more ways to connect meaningfully with the world around them. This is an incredibly exciting time for mewe as we continue to see rapid growth across new geographies and a rising global awareness of the importance of online privacy. Together with partners like Staynex, we’re shaping a future where community, experience, and privacy go hand in hand.”, said Carlos Betancourt, CEO of mewe.This partnership marks a meaningful step toward bridging Web2 and Web3 platforms while enabling a global audience to enjoy upgraded travel experiences in a socially connected environment.###About StaynexStaynex is a web3 & AI-infused social travel membership ecosystem, revolutionising travel by transforming customers into owners through a powerful ecosystem powered by AI, blockchain, and Real-World Asset (RWA) integration. The subscription-based platform delivers greater savings, broader choice, and seamless convenience across a comprehensive range of travel products and services. It offers 2.6 million+ accommodations worldwide and is scaling into flights, cruises, and travel experiences globally, designed to make quality travel more accessible and rewarding through cryptocurrency and traditional payment methods. Staynex delivers transparent, competitive pricing with no mark-ups, exclusive travel perks, flexible entitlements, and always-on customer support, brought to life by its AI Travel Wingman, an intelligent companion voiced by football legend Patrice Evra. With memberships starting at just $10 a month, users earn 1% loyalty points on every dollar spent, redeemable for discounts or $STAY tokens. Secured by blockchain and built on radical transparency, Staynex’s Travel Pass NFT, backed by real trips and hotel stays, turns travel into a liquid, tradable asset, giving members the freedom to trade, lease, or collateralise their pass with full control. www.staynex.vip About meweLaunched in 2016, mewe has amassed a global reputation as the leading privacy-first social network with over 21+ million users and 700,000+ interest groups worldwide. mewe has a strong focus on user empowerment, offering a range of features that allow users to create groups, interact and control the flow of their data. It is a platform that focuses on the values of privacy and communities with no amplification of misinformation. Available on iOS, Android, and desktop in over 20 languages across 200+ countries, it prioritizes user control and privacy. https://mewe.com/

