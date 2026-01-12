Transformational Healthcare, Education, and Staffing Executive to Drive Strategic Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

Your On-Demand Growth Engine | The go-to-market team, approach, and cutting-edge technology to drive measurable results - fast. With 25 years of marketing leadership experience, Jocelyn Lincoln joins Chief Outsiders to grow healthcare, education, and professional services companies as a fractional CMO.

With 25 years of marketing leadership, Jocelyn Lincoln joins Chief Outsiders to grow healthcare, education, and professional services firms as a fractional CMO.

Jocelyn builds modern marketing ecosystems, empowers diverse teams, and elevates mission-driven brands. We’re excited to add her deep expertise to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.” — Chuck Dushman, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jocelyn Lincoln, a growth-focused marketing executive with deep experience across healthcare , education, financial services, and professional services, has joined Chief Outsiders as a Fractional CMO. In her new role, Lincoln partners with CEOs and leadership teams to drive revenue growth when markets shift, teams misalign, or complexity threatens momentum.As a member of Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 100 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs), Lincoln brings extensive experience helping organizations align strategy, story, and execution to unlock sustainable growth.“Jocelyn builds modern marketing ecosystems, empowers diverse teams, and elevates mission-driven brands,” said Chuck Dushman, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add her deep healthcare, education, and professional services industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”According to the Chief Outsiders website, Lincoln reframes marketing as a core growth engine. She leverages customer insight, data, and analytics to improve ROI, reduce customer acquisition costs, strengthen revenue contribution, and increase lifetime value. Her work focuses on turning complexity into clarity so leaders can make confident decisions and move faster.Healthcare and Professional Services Marketing LeadershipAs a Chief Outsiders Healthcare and Professional Services-focused Fractional CMO, Lincoln brings deep industry expertise to support organizations facing growth pressure or transformation.At BAYADA Home Health Care, she led a comprehensive brand and digital transformation that resulted in a 40% increase in candidate volume, a 32% lift in organic traffic, and double-digit growth in social engagement. The effort modernized the enterprise and improved access to care and talent.Previously at Kelly Services, Lincoln served as Vice President of Talent Supply Chain Center of Excellence & Recruitment Marketing, driving a 150% year-over-year increase in candidate applications while reducing cost-per-apply by 30%. She also built a scalable talent marketing infrastructure responsible for generating more than 600,000 candidate leads annually.Lincoln’s impressive executive marketing experience also includes roles as Chief Talent Officer & Head of Global Business Planning, Vice President, Go-to-Market Strategy & Planning, and Senior Director, Americas Marketing at Kelly Services.Lincoln holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of Detroit Mercy and a BA in Advertising from Michigan State University. She is known for quickly establishing trust with leadership teams and translating insight into action during pivotal growth moments.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 100 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsOS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders™. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gearsprocess.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.