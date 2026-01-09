Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured victory against the City of San Antonio after the city allocated taxpayer dollars to fund travel for women going out-of-state to abort their unborn children.

“Texas respects the sanctity of unborn life, and I will always do everything in my power to prevent radicals from manipulating the system to murder innocent babies,” said Attorney General Paxton. “It is illegal for cities to fund abortion tourism with taxpayer funds. San Antonio’s unlawful attempt to cover the travel and other expenses for out-of-state abortions has now officially been defeated.”

Following Attorney General Paxton’s aggressive legal action and the passage of Senate Bill 33, which bans taxpayer funds from being used to fund abortion-related activities, the City of San Antonio has capitulated and has officially ended abortion tourism programs.

The City of San Antonio previously established a $100,000 Reproductive Justice Fund to cover travel for out-of-state abortions, which Attorney General Paxton has forced an end to.